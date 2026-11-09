375 judges sworn in for 2027 election tribunals

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

With 68 days to the 2027 general elections, 375 judges were inaugurated on Monday to serve on tribunals that will hear election petitions filed by aggrieved parties across the country.

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Section 285(1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, vests in the President of the Court of Appeal the responsibility of constituting Election Petition Tribunals for the adjudication of disputes arising from National and State Houses of Assembly and Governorship elections.

Similarly, Section 134(3)(a) and (b) of the Electoral Act, 2026, prescribes the timelines for constituting the tribunals and opening their registries.

In her address at the occasion held at the Body of Benchers Complex in Abuja, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, said the inauguration of the tribunal judges highlighted a collective commitment to constitutional democracy, the rule of law, and the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process.

“This gathering is more than a ceremonial event; it is an important institutional preparation for one of the most consequential responsibilities entrusted to the judiciary.

“The credibility of democracy depends not only on the conduct of elections but also on the existence of impartial, effective, and timely mechanisms for resolving electoral disputes.

“Through the fair determination of such disputes, the Judiciary safeguards the people’s mandate, upholds constitutional supremacy and sustains public confidence in democratic governance,” the Court of Appeal President added.

She urged the judges to be mindful that the judiciary will be subject to considerable public scrutiny owing to their actions.

Justice Dongban-Mensem disclosed that the 375 tribunal judges were nominated from various courts and judicial institutions across the country.

“Of this number, 138 are returning members with previous Tribunal experience, while 237 are newly nominated members,” she added.