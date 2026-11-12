Judge Tinubu, Chinda by records, not promises — Dike

By Daniel Abia

PORT HARCOURT — A member of the Tinubu/Chinda Presidential Campaign Publicity Subcommittee, Princewill Dike, has urged Nigerians to assess President Bola Tinubu and the Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Kingsley Chinda, based on their records in public service rather than campaign promises ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Dike spoke to journalists shortly after the inauguration of the APC Presidential/Rivers Rainbow Coalition Candidates Campaign Council in Port Harcourt on Thursday, saying the records of both leaders reflected years of experience in public administration, legislative development and service delivery.

He said Tinubu’s contributions to national development predated his emergence as President in 2023, recalling his eight-year tenure as Governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007.

Dike particularly cited Tinubu’s role in expanding Lagos State’s internally generated revenue, establishing the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) and laying the foundation for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) transportation system.

The APC chieftain also highlighted the President’s economic reform initiatives, including the removal of petrol subsidy, foreign exchange reforms, establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), enactment of the Electricity Act 2023 and ongoing tax reforms.

He further mentioned major infrastructure projects, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway and the rehabilitation and construction of federal roads, saying they were designed to improve connectivity, trade and economic activities across the country.

On education, Dike described the NELFUND student loan scheme as an important intervention aimed at expanding access to tertiary education by providing financial assistance to eligible students.

He said the Electricity Act 2023 had created opportunities for states to establish and regulate their own electricity markets, while the administration’s tax reforms were intended to simplify taxation, improve revenue generation and strengthen the country’s fiscal system.

While acknowledging the economic difficulties confronting Nigerians, particularly inflation, high transportation costs and the rising cost of living, Dike maintained that the administration’s policies and infrastructure investments should also be assessed against their intended long-term benefits.

On the Rivers APC governorship candidate, Chinda, Dike highlighted his legislative experience, particularly his emergence as Minority Leader of the 10th House of Representatives and his previous chairmanship of the House Committee on Public Accounts.

He said Chinda’s positions in the National Assembly had provided him with opportunities to contribute to legislative oversight, public accountability and the promotion of responsible management of public resources.

Dike also highlighted Chinda’s constituency interventions in Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, including the provision of a Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Computer-Based Test Centre to improve students’ access to examination facilities.

Other projects and interventions he mentioned included road construction, classroom development, youth empowerment programmes, skills acquisition and information and communication technology training.

He further cited Chinda’s free medical outreaches as part of his contributions to healthcare delivery and community development, noting that the initiatives had provided medical assistance to residents, particularly those with limited access to healthcare services.

Dike also said Chinda had championed legislative motions and interventions addressing electricity supply, insecurity, environmental protection, infrastructure development, public accountability and improved workers’ wages.

He urged Nigerians, particularly the people of Rivers State, to examine the records, policies and contributions of political leaders before making informed choices in the 2027 elections.

He added that the publicity committee would continue to provide information on the programmes, policies and achievements of the APC candidates to enable voters to make informed decisions.

The APC chieftain also commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, for what he described as his grassroots mobilisation, political sagacity and leadership qualities, which he said had strengthened political engagement and coordination in Rivers State.

Dike assured Wike that members of the committee would not disappoint him, expressing appreciation for the confidence reposed in them through their appointment to serve in the APC Presidential Campaign Council of the Rivers Rainbow Coalition.

He pledged that the campaign council would justify the trust by remaining committed, united and focused on communicating the achievements, programmes and political vision of President Tinubu and the Rivers APC governorship candidate ahead of the 2027 elections.