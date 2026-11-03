JP Morgan’s Nigeria expansion to boost foreign investment — IMPI

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Independent Media and Policy Initiative (IMPI) has said the planned expansion of global financial giant JP Morgan Chase into Nigeria’s merchant banking sector could attract fresh foreign investments, improve corporate financing and strengthen the country’s access to international capital markets.

The policy think tank said the American financial institution’s application for a national merchant banking licence was a significant endorsement of Nigeria’s investment prospects and could encourage more multinational corporations to commit long-term capital to the country.

In a policy statement signed by its Chairman, Dr Omoniyi Akinsiju, IMPI said the proposed expansion could reshape Nigeria’s corporate finance landscape by making it easier for businesses to access funding, structure large-scale projects and manage risks associated with cross-border investments.

According to the group, JP Morgan’s transition from a representative office to a fully licensed merchant bank would enable it to deepen its involvement in trade finance, corporate lending, cross-border underwriting and other sophisticated financial transactions.

It said the development could be particularly beneficial to capital-intensive sectors such as energy, telecommunications and manufacturing, where high borrowing costs and complex financing arrangements had continued to constrain investments.

“JP Morgan Chase’s move to secure a national merchant banking licence in Nigeria marks a significant shift in West Africa’s corporate finance landscape,” IMPI said.

The group added that the proposed operations could help multinational companies structure investments more efficiently through direct access to cross-border trade facilities, commodity hedging instruments and syndicated financing involving domestic and international markets.

It said the availability of such services could reduce delays and additional costs businesses often encounter when relying on multiple financial intermediaries to execute major projects.

IMPI also argued that Nigeria’s sovereign and corporate borrowers could benefit from stronger links to international capital markets, while the presence of a major global financial institution could reinforce confidence among foreign pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and private equity investors.

However, the think tank cautioned that JP Morgan’s proposed entry would not automatically translate into increased foreign direct investment, stressing that the broader benefits would depend on prevailing investment conditions and the consistency of economic policies.

Tinubu’s reforms and investor confidence

The policy group attributed renewed international interest in Nigeria to the economic policy direction of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, particularly the foreign exchange market reforms and removal of petrol subsidy introduced in 2023.

It acknowledged that the reforms initially triggered inflationary pressures and currency depreciation but argued that they had helped reshape the country’s external financial position and renew international investor interest.

“Our analysis found that the near four years of the federal administration mark a record of consistent current account surpluses, underpinned by an aggressive strategy to not only drive FDI but also link it to domestic macroeconomic stability with a medium- to long-term microeconomic impact,” the statement said.

IMPI maintained that the reforms represented a structural shift from policies that previously distorted market signals towards a system intended to improve price discovery, strengthen external balances and attract sustainable investments.

It said the emerging challenge was to convert renewed international interest and short-term capital inflows into investments that would expand productive capacity, create jobs and strengthen the real economy.

From portfolio inflows to long-term investments

The think tank also identified a potential shift in Nigeria’s foreign investment profile, arguing that the country could gradually move away from excessive dependence on foreign portfolio investments towards more sustainable foreign direct investments.

It explained that portfolio investors had been attracted by high yields on government securities and other short-term financial instruments, while the Central Bank of Nigeria’s monetary and foreign exchange policies sought to address currency pressures and rebuild investor confidence.

It noted that the surge in portfolio inflows had helped boost Nigeria’s foreign reserves to more than $55 billion, although the high interest rates associated with the strategy had also increased borrowing costs for domestic businesses.

“For nearly two years, foreign capital prioritised government debt and Treasury bills (FPI) over physical infrastructure (FDI) because short-term paper yielded safely above 25 per cent,” IMPI said.

The group argued that as inflation moderates and yields on fixed-income securities decline, investors could become more interested in longer-term opportunities, including infrastructure concessions, industrial projects and direct equity investments.

It added that the declining attractiveness of short-term financial instruments could encourage institutional investors and cross-border private equity firms to redirect some of their funds towards productive assets.

“For our standpoint, as inflation begins to moderate, the focus is shifting towards converting these temporary portfolio flows into permanent, factory-to-market FDI,” the statement added.

IMPI said JP Morgan’s proposed merchant banking operations could facilitate this transition by providing the financing structures and risk-management instruments required to execute large-scale investments.

It argued that international investors required more than favourable policy announcements before committing capital to physical projects, noting that predictable financing arrangements, credible risk-sharing mechanisms and access to institutions capable of handling complex transactions were equally important.

The group said the presence of a globally influential financial institution could help bridge that gap by connecting Nigerian businesses and projects with international capital providers.

It added that improved access to corporate finance could support investments in energy infrastructure, telecommunications and industrial production, while making it easier for Nigerian companies to participate in international trade.

However, IMPI said the broader impact would depend on the consistency of economic reforms, the evolution of borrowing costs and the ability of businesses to translate improved financing opportunities into viable projects.

It maintained that JP Morgan’s proposed expansion should be viewed not merely as the arrival of another financial institution, but as an opportunity to deepen Nigeria’s integration into global investment networks.

The group said the ultimate test would be whether renewed investor attention translated into factories, infrastructure, expanded production and jobs rather than remaining concentrated in short-term financial instruments.

For Nigeria, it added, the opportunity lay in converting improving investor sentiment into sustained capital formation capable of supporting long-term economic growth.