By Adegboyega Adeleye

Anthony Joshua says he will not meet his newborn daughter in person until after his December 11 fight against Tyson Fury, as he remains in training camp in Marbella.

In an interview with The Sun, the British heavyweight described his daughter’s arrival as “amazing” and “a big blessing”, but said he wished he could have been present for her birth. He has spoken with the baby and her mother, Nicole, through FaceTime.

“It’s not ideal but she is in good hands,” Joshua said.

“She’s got an amazing mother, she’s got amazing family round her and the people at the hospital, I heard they were amazing. I spoke to them and said thank you, so I’m pretty content at the minute that she’s in good hands. But, for me, it would have been much better if I was able to be there.”

The 37-year-old said he had committed to the fight preparations months ago and could not change his plans.

“But I’m on duty at the minute and we’re on a mission. I knew about this nine months ago so I made this commitment that I can’t change, unfortunately, but there will be many more birthdays I’ll be at, for sure,” he said.

Asked when he expected to meet his daughter, Joshua said: “Probably December 12, December 13.

“I’ll go and check in and rock her to sleep, let her hear my voice and let her feel my heartbeat, really. The basic stuff.”

The boxer, whose son JJ was born in 2015, said he intended to be a hands-on father.

“I’m going to do it all. I’m going to definitely do it all,” he said. “You might see me with some eye shadow on, some nail polish on, drinking some tea in a doll’s playhouse just trying to do the right thing by her.”

Joshua said he wanted to give JJ a sibling after the “painful and traumatic” experience of last December’s car crash in Nigeria, which killed two members of his team, personal trainer Latif Ayodele and strength and conditioning coach Sina Ghami. Joshua was also injured.

“After the year that I’m coming off I wanted to do something positive,” he said.

“I wanted to give JJ the opportunity to be an older brother. One day I won’t be here and he’ll have a sibling that he can turn to, be with and plan their future together. It’s nice to have a sibling that they can lean on each other when needed, when me and his mum aren’t here one day in the future.”

Joshua said Nicole was healthy and described the birth as an “amazing experience”.