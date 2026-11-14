Jigawa CP warns promoted officers against abuse of authority

By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

The Commissioner of Police in Jigawa State, CP Tijjani Murtala, has warned newly promoted senior officers against abusing their positions, urging them to uphold discipline, integrity and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Murtala gave the warning during the decoration of 20 senior police officers promoted to various ranks at the Command Headquarters in Dutse.

The warning was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, and made available to journalists.

The commissioner, who spoke on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, described the promotions as recognition of the officers’ dedication, competence and contributions to the Nigeria Police Force.

He, however, reminded them that their new ranks came with greater responsibilities and higher expectations.

Murtala urged the beneficiaries to see their promotions not merely as symbols of authority but as renewed commitments to service, leadership and sacrifice.

He charged them to lead by example, respect the fundamental rights of citizens and maintain high standards of discipline, integrity and professionalism.

The commissioner also urged the officers to mentor junior personnel, promote teamwork and discharge their responsibilities with fairness, humility and accountability.

According to him, the Inspector-General expects the newly promoted officers to justify the confidence reposed in them by strengthening efforts to protect lives and property, maintain law and order and improve public confidence in the police.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, DCP Adebayo expressed appreciation to the Inspector-General, the commissioner and the Command’s management team for their support.

She assured that the promoted officers would reciprocate the confidence placed in them through renewed dedication, loyalty, discipline and commitment to effective service delivery.