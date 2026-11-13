JAR 2026: Stakeholders move to tackle health workforce shortages

By Chidinma Chukwu, Abuja

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s health sector have resolved to take urgent measures to address persistent shortages and uneven distribution of healthcare workers, inadequate funding and unequal access to quality medical services, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

The resolutions were contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the three-day 2026 Health Sector Joint Annual Review (JAR), held at the Transport Events Centre, Abuja.

The review brought together representatives of federal and state governments, development partners, professional associations, civil society organisations, the private sector and other health institutions to assess progress under ongoing health sector reforms and identify priority actions to improve healthcare delivery.

The communiqué, read by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Ms Daju Kachollom, reaffirmed stakeholders’ commitment to addressing the country’s human resources for health crisis through the implementation of the National Human Resources for Health Programme.

The programme will be supported by a dedicated management structure, an implementation work plan and a workforce retention strategy.

Stakeholders also agreed to introduce targeted incentives to encourage the deployment and retention of healthcare workers in rural and underserved communities.

They called for stronger collaboration with professional associations to promote equitable workforce distribution, alongside improved welfare, professional development, certification, training and supportive supervision.

On healthcare financing, participants stressed the need to move beyond increased budgetary commitments to sustainable domestic financing, timely release of approved funds and more effective utilisation of available resources.

They consequently resolved to strengthen domestic resource mobilisation, increase budgetary allocations to health and implement appropriate health taxation policies to support sustainable healthcare financing.

The communiqué also called for stronger public financial management and accountability through improved compliance with Basic Health Care Provision Fund guidelines, digital expenditure tracking and better links between health spending and measurable service delivery outcomes.

Participants emphasised that increased investment in the sector must translate into tangible improvements in healthcare access and quality.

Recognising primary healthcare as the foundation of an effective health system, stakeholders resolved to accelerate efforts to make primary healthcare facilities fully functional, beginning with facilities already designated as ready for service delivery.

The agreed standards include adequate staffing, essential medicines, medical equipment, water supply, electricity, security and other requirements necessary for accessible and functional healthcare services.

On maternal and child healthcare, the review acknowledged progress in antenatal care attendance and other essential maternal health services, as well as significant reductions in facility-based maternal mortality.

Participants also recognised the contributions of family planning interventions and evidence-based maternal health measures, including the use of misoprostol and support provided through the National Health Insurance Authority.

On emergency medical services, stakeholders commended the expansion of emergency care across states and the Federal Capital Territory, noting that improved emergency transportation arrangements had enhanced access to timely medical attention, particularly for vulnerable populations.

However, they called for stronger emergency healthcare delivery through expanded transportation systems, a unified reimbursement mechanism for emergency services and accelerated passage of the National Emergency Medical Care System Bill.

To strengthen evidence-based planning and accountability, participants agreed to establish the District Health Information Software (DHIS2) as a unified national platform for health data aggregation and reporting.

The initiative is expected to improve data quality, timeliness, interoperability and harmonisation across states, providing a more reliable basis for monitoring health sector performance and guiding policy decisions.

On medicine regulation and local manufacturing, the meeting called for increased support for the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to attain the World Health Organisation’s Maturity Level Four status by 2027.

It also advocated stronger surveillance and enforcement across medicine distribution channels, including the operationalisation of approved Coordinated Wholesale Drug Distribution Systems to improve access to safe and quality medicines.

Participants further identified the commencement of local production of long-lasting insecticidal nets under the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain as an important milestone in reducing dependence on imported health commodities and strengthening national health security.

The communiqué also emphasised the importance of community ownership of health sector reforms through institutionalised community-led monitoring, effective referral systems and emergency transportation mechanisms integrated into state primary healthcare plans and budgets.

Stakeholders called for stronger collaboration among governments, development partners, traditional and religious institutions, community leaders and private sector actors to ensure that health interventions address the actual needs of the population.

Reviewing the overall direction of the reforms, participants acknowledged progress in primary healthcare functionality, maternal and child health, emergency services and health financing, but noted that significant challenges remained in workforce management, equitable access and sustainable funding.

They therefore stressed the need for stronger accountability, effective coordination and increased domestic investment to consolidate existing gains.

The review also noted that 2027 would mark the final year of implementation of the current Health Sector Strategic Blueprint.

It stressed that the success of the reforms must ultimately be measured by improved health outcomes and the quality of care experienced by women, children, families and communities across Nigeria.

Stakeholders pledged to implement the agreed resolutions and work collaboratively to ensure that every Nigerian, particularly women, children and vulnerable populations, has access to quality, affordable and equitable healthcare services.

The communiqué was signed by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Mohammad Pate; the Permanent Secretary, Ms Daju Kachollom; Chairman of the Commissioners for Health, Dr Oyebanji Filani; and representative of the Health Development Partner Group, Dr Pavel Ursu.