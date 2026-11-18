By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has introduced a fully online process for candidates seeking to change their preferred institutions or courses, eliminating the need for physical visits to its offices to access the service.

The new arrangement allows candidates to independently make the changes through the Board’s e-Facility portal from any location with internet access.

The initiative is expected to reduce queues, transportation costs, waiting time and other inconveniences associated with physically accessing the service.

In a statement issued by its Acting Director, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, the Board said the development was part of efforts to improve service delivery and align its operations with the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business policy.

Under the arrangement, candidates can complete the entire process, including payment, authentication and submission, online without visiting JAMB offices or accredited facilities.

To access the service, candidates are required to log into the JAMB e-Facility portal at https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng using their registered email addresses and passwords.

After logging in, they should select “Corrections and Uploads” from the sidebar menu, click on “Change of Programme/Institution”, select UTME and indicate the examination year for which the correction is required.

Candidates are then expected to generate a payment invoice by clicking on “Make New Payment” and complete the transaction through the CREDO payment platform using a debit card or bank transfer.

The Board advised candidates to return to the payment page on their profiles after making payment to confirm that the status has changed from “PENDING” to “PAID (Not Used)”.

After confirming payment, candidates should return to the Change of Institution/Course page, enter their preferred institution and/or programme details and validate the transaction using a One-Time Password (OTP) sent to their registered email addresses.

The process is completed by clicking the “SAVE” button, after which a confirmation message indicating that the change has been successfully made will be displayed.

Candidates are also required to print their Change of Programme/Institution slips and log into the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) to confirm that their new choices have been updated.

JAMB cautioned candidates to carefully review their selections before submitting requests to avoid errors.

It also stressed that candidates must ensure their payment status reads “PAID (Not Used)” before proceeding and have access to their registered email accounts to receive and validate the OTP.

The Board further advised candidates to carry out the process through their individual profiles rather than engage intermediaries or disclose their login details and OTPs to third parties.

It said there was no need to pay individuals to perform a service candidates could complete independently online.

According to the statement, the Registrar, Prof. Segun Aina, reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to using technology to remove bureaucratic bottlenecks, improve service delivery and make essential services accessible to candidates irrespective of their locations.

The Board said the objective was to enable candidates to spend less time dealing with administrative processes and more time pursuing their educational aspirations.

The initiative is the latest in a series of measures aimed at reducing physical visits to JAMB offices, easing pressure on its facilities and improving service delivery to candidates and other stakeholders.