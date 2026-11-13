Jaji wins Zamfara APC rerun primary with 26,646 votes

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The incumbent member representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) court-ordered fresh primary election with 26,646 votes.

Jaji defeated two other aspirants in the rerun conducted on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, to reclaim the party’s ticket after his earlier nomination was nullified by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Chairman of the APC Electoral Committee for the exercise, Hon. Kabiru Idris, announced the results at the Kaura Namoda Collation Centre after the conclusion of voting and collation across the two local government areas.

According to the committee, the constituency had 42,266 registered APC members, out of whom 27,389 were accredited, while 27,359 votes were recorded as total votes cast.

Jaji’s closest challenger, Hassan Umar Dangaladima, polled 713 votes, while the third contestant, Musa Zubairu, failed to secure any vote.

A breakdown of the results showed that Jaji won in both local government areas, polling 14,264 votes in Kaura Namoda against Dangaladima’s 465, while Zubairu scored zero.

In Birnin Magaji, Jaji secured 12,382 votes, compared with Dangaladima’s 248 votes, while Zubairu again failed to record any vote.

Declaring the results, Idris said Jaji had satisfied the requirements of the law, the APC Constitution and the party’s guidelines governing primary elections.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law, the APC Constitution and guidelines, I hereby declare Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji the winner of the fresh primary election,” he announced.

The rerun followed a legal challenge instituted by Dangaladima at the Federal High Court in Abuja against Jaji’s earlier emergence as the party’s candidate for the constituency.

The court nullified the earlier nomination and directed the APC to conduct a fresh primary within two weeks. The party’s national leadership subsequently fixed November 11, 2026, for the exercise in compliance with the court’s directive.

Jaji, who is associated with the political camp of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has now secured the party’s ticket through the court-ordered process.

The outcome settles the party’s immediate nomination contest in the constituency ahead of the 2027 general elections, following the legal dispute over its earlier primary election.