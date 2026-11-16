Iyovwaye challenges Oborevwori over Adeda’s death, Asaba rally violence

By Egufe Yafugborhi

ASABA — Governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Delta State, Chris Iyovwaye, has challenged Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to provide an update on the investigation into the death of late Deputy Director, Unity Adeda, before demanding the prosecution of suspects involved in the November 7 violence at an NDC rally in Asaba.

Iyovwaye, in a statement, questioned what he described as differing levels of urgency by the state government in addressing the two incidents, insisting that Deltans deserved accountability in both cases.

He said the government’s call for the prosecution of those involved in the Asaba rally violence should also extend to anyone who might have acted under government authority.

“The Delta State Government has called for prosecution over the violence at the NDC rally in Asaba. We expect that investigation to examine the conduct of anyone who may have acted under government authority.

“Governor, you must also speak to Deltans about the death of Mr Unity Adeda. What has the investigation established about the circumstances of his death?

“What is the status of those arrested, including your Commissioner for Secondary Education? Have charges been filed?

“We demand a public update and the prosecution of anyone against whom the evidence supports charges, regardless of office,” he said.

The NDC candidate also questioned reported remarks by the Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, concerning a tricycle task force allegedly linked to the Asaba incident.

He urged Oborevwori to clarify the identities of the task force members, who appointed and deployed them, the instructions they received and those responsible for supervising their activities.

“Commissioner Charles Aniagwu’s reported remarks about a tricycle task force raise questions that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori must answer publicly.

“What are the names of the task force members that were involved? Who appointed them, who deployed them, what instructions did they receive, and who supervised them?” he asked.

Iyovwaye said the investigation should establish whether public authority or resources were deployed against NDC supporters, stressing that membership of a government-appointed task force did not confer the right to assault citizens or intimidate political supporters.

Citing Sections 33 and 40 of the Nigerian Constitution, he said the rights to life, peaceful assembly and association must be protected irrespective of political affiliation.

He also alleged that NDC banners, posters and other campaign materials had been destroyed across the state, calling on the police to investigate possible involvement of public officials or government-appointed agents.

“Governor Oborevwori should publicly direct every state task force to stay within its mandate and stop any interference with lawful political activity,” he said.

Warning public employees and political appointees against carrying out unlawful directives, Iyovwaye said that instructions from superiors could not excuse illegal actions.

“A superior’s order cannot make an unlawful act lawful,” he declared.

He maintained that the NDC would not be intimidated, claiming that residents dissatisfied with APC leadership at different levels were supporting his party.

“The NDC will not be intimidated. Across Delta State, people who are tired of APC leadership at every level are standing with us.

“We will continue to organise peacefully and defend the right of every Deltan to support the party of their choice,” he said.

Iyovwaye urged residents to hold the governor and his administration accountable, insisting that the government’s condemnation of the Asaba rally violence must be followed by concrete measures to protect citizens participating in political gatherings.