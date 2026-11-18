Governor Oborevwori of Delta State

Itsekiri apex youth bodies, Ugbarajo Itsekiri Youths, UIY, and Itsekiri National Youth Council, INYC, have reiterated their opposition to the inclusion of the Ijaw in the Warri South ward delineation.

They expressed surprise at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s, decision to upload wards with names that have no historical, geographical or traditional relationship with Warri South, saying the move could trigger serious crises.

They, however, decided to temporarily suspend mass action against all forms of political activities in Warri Kingdom following the intervention of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The INYC President, Appearance Efejuku, and UIY President, Joseph Okotie, made this known in a statement.

The statement read: “Sequel to the memorandum of threat issued to the general public over the readiness of the Itsekiri apex youth bodies, UIY and INYC, to prevent the hosting of all forms of campaign rallies in any part of Warri Kingdom until all issues associated with the illegal creation of wards for the Ijaws are addressed satisfactorily, the Governor of Delta State, Right Honorable Elder Francis O. Oborevwori, invited us, leaders and other stakeholders, for a closed-door meeting, wherein he requested to know why the issuers of the threats took such a position. According to him, as of the last time he checked, the entire Itsekiri nation endorsed him and Mr. President. Thus, if this issue raised in the memo is not addressed, it could be misconstrued as a change in the position of the Itsekiri nation against the APC as a political party.

“In response, the leadership of the two youth bodies was very categorical in their vehement opposition to any inclusion of Ijaws by any consideration into Warri South ward delineation.

“As this would amount to disrespecting the directive of the President (His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu), who asked the Itsekiris and the Urhobos of Warri South to go and meet, sort out the issues, and get back to him. They also said that the President further stated that if the parties involved in these delineation issues were not satisfied, he would have no other option than to take the Supreme Court judgment back to the Supreme Court for proper interpretation.

“They were therefore surprised to wake up one day and be told, in flagrant disregard of this directive of the President, that INEC had uploaded wards with names that have no historical, geographical or traditional relationship with Warri South.

“This, according to the bodies, is a recipe for serious crises if INEC is not made to retrace its steps.

“Thereafter, the Governor appealed to the leadership of the youth bodies to sheath their swords so he could take this issue back to the President for better clarification.

“Additionally, it was stated that the only ward structure that was operational before now was the 12-ward structure, and it is what will be used to conduct the 2027 general election.

“Consequent upon all that was mentioned, the leadership of UIY and INYC met and hereby resolved to temporarily suspend all forms of intended mass action and mobilisation towards stopping all Itsekiris from attending this rally. We therefore call on all members and critical stakeholders of our organisations to be on internal vigilance to monitor the activities of all political parties in the Kingdom to ensure that these ward delineations are not weaponised as a tool to undermine the Itsekiri people in their homeland of the Warri Federal Constituency.

“All these positions were corroborated by the Urhobos of Warri South who were in attendance at the meeting.”