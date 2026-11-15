It’s time for results, by Funmi Komolafe

Beloved, it is mid November already. Some are counting the number of days left for 2026 to roll away; others are counting down towards political events in their country.

As a Christian what is the focus of your count down? Yours should be a count down to the physical manifestation of your miracle; it should be a count down to the expiration of a challenge in your life.

In other words, the count down to the end of 2026 should be for a Christian the time to celebrate results. The one that would celebrate would not give up.

However, as human being, we tend to feel disappointed when we have not been able to attain the goals that we set for ourselves.

Beloved, lamentations, wearing mournful looks, depression, suicide attempts, all of these do not produce positive results.

These expressions should not be associated with a Christian that has deep faith in God and the ability of God to meet all needs.

Philippians 2 vs. 13-16 ( KJV) tells us : “ For it is God which worketh in you both to will and to do of his good pleasure. Do all things without murmurings and disputings: That ye may be blameless and harmless, the sons of God, without rebuke, in the midst of a crooked and perverse nation, among whom ye shine as lights in the world; Holding forth the word of life; that I may rejoice in the day of Christ, that I have not run in vain, neither labored in vain”.

This passage simply tells us that when we refuse to allow challenges to weigh us down, the Holy Spirit would be active in us and the result would be joy.

The Holy Bible gives us a firm warning about complaints, murmurs and the like in 1st Corinthians 10 vs. 10: “ Neither murmur ye, as some of them also murmured, and were destroyed of the destroyer”.

A deeper understanding of this passage is that complaints, murmur delight Satan and his demons. It draws one away from God and draws one closer to the enemy that would eventually, destroy and terminate life.

Remember, the words of our Lord Jesus in John 10 vs. 9 & 10: “I am the door: by me if any man enter in, he shall be saved, and shall go in and out, and find pasture.

The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly”.

So, Brethren, you need to make a choice between holding on to faith and hope in God, or you allow yourself to be destroyed by thoughts of suicide, frustrations, tears etc.

However, we are here to lift up faith at a time like this and not to encourage anyone to give up.

Rather, what anyone that wants to see an end to a particular challenge needs to do is intensify prayers, praise the Lord at all times, if possible deny yourself some pleasure by going into fasting.

Romans 8 vs. 18 &19 states: ‘ For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed is us. For the earnest expectation of the creature waiteth for the manifestation of the sons of God”.

At a time like this that the year is only a few weeks to go, it is important to look away from our troubles and look towards the day of the manifestation, the day of celebration, the day of glory that the Bible tells us will surely come.

We must begin to look towards results that would cancel all insults. Only the Almighty God is able to give such results.

Are you waiting on the LORD for the fruits of the womb, is yours a health challenge or you have remained single after many years of waiting for a spouse that hasn’t showed up?

It is written in Psalm 37 vs. 5: “ Commit thy way unto the LORD; and he shall bring it to pass”.

God never fails. If the LORD gives you a word, be assured that it would be fulfilled.

Hannah made up her mind to ignore distractions, provocations but to cry to the Lord. She made sure Peninnah did not see her as a frustrated woman. Rather, she poured her broken heart to God in prayer. She got a result bigger than her request.

Hannah asked for a male child. God gave her Samuel that she asked for and according to 1st Samuel 2 vs. 21: “ And the LORD visited Hannah, so that she conceived, and bare three sons and two daughters. And the child Samuel grew before LORD”.

Beloved, God has the capacity to give you more than your request as He has several ways of showing up when you least expect. Awesome God!

Perhaps, there is someone who is weighed down by accommodation issues, cry to God that owns the earth and all that is in it. Cry to God in prayer and patiently wait for his response.

Often times, what discourages many Christian is time. We always consider time that we have no control over but we fail to realize that God is the controller of times and season and is at liberty to visit anyone with miracles at any time.

If the woman that gave birth at 65 had allowed, frustrations, despair and tears to hold her down, she would not have been dedicated to prayers and the worship of the LORD. If she had paid so much attention to the other woman in her marriage, she wouldn’t have been going to churches with so much dedication.

Definitely, her doctors would have recorded her delivery for record and they would be glad they were a part of the team that delivered her of the baby girl.

True, 2026 is counting down but I am counting down to days of the manifestation of my miracle. What about you?

That should be your attitude as a Christian. With God on your side and you on the LORD’s side, you will testify to a series of miracles.

I share the story of a woman that waited for a child for over 20 years. It was so bad that she had dreams in which someone told her she would never be pregnant. She got pregnant and the same forces of darkness appeared again to threaten her that they would see how she would deliver the baby.

They put all the instruments of their wickedness to play in the life of this woman but God rose for her. She gave birth to her Samuel as the LORD had said, and enemies within the household that had troubled her, had no option but to congratulate her.

I pray for you in the name of Jesus whatever has made you a subject of ridicule; the LORD will give you results that would make your mockers celebrate with you.

No matter what has happened or not happened within the year, remain steadfast with God.

Let’s have confidence in the word of God in Luke 21 vs.13: “ And it shall turn to you for a testimony”.

Remember also that in verse 33 of Luke 21 “ Heaven and earth shall pass away: but my words shall not pass away”.

This should give us confidence that the word God has given us to overcome a particular challenge would not fail but you have a duty to search for the Word, locate it and use for your benefit.

Shalom!