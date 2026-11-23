Yilwatda

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has denied writing the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to ensure President Bola Tinubu is declared winner of the 2027 presidential election.

He said he did not author the letter which is now circulating on social media.

His spokesman said the document “did not emanate from Professor Yilwatda, was not authored by him, and has absolutely nothing to do with the National Chairman or his office.”

In a statement signed by Mr Abimbola Tooki, Special Adviser to the National Chairman of APC (Media and Information Strategy), the party leader described the letter as “a fraudulent document, a malicious fabrication and a reckless attempt to impugn the integrity of the National Chairman, the APC and the democratic process.”

The purported letter, addressed to the Chairman of INEC and dated November 22, 2026, is titled “Preparations for the 2027 Presidential Election and Ensuring the Victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The APC said it contains “an outrageous and entirely fabricated claim that the APC leadership expects INEC to deploy its institutional mechanisms, administrative frameworks and operational capacities to ensure the declaration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the 2027 presidential election.

“The absence of a signature is particularly telling. It is a glaring indication of the writer’s lack of credibility, accountability and seriousness, and reinforces the suspicion that the document was deliberately concocted to mislead the public, provoke needless controversy and damage the reputation of the Party’s National Chairman,” the statement said.

It added that the author “has demonstrated a disturbing level of irresponsibility, dishonesty and desperation by attempting to manufacture a scandal around the APC leadership and the nation’s electoral institution.”

The APC also said the letter breaks with the party’s own procedures. “It is inconceivable that a communication of such grave significance would be issued by the National Chairman outside the established channels and procedures of the Party,” the statement said.

It challenged those behind the document to identify themselves. “We condemn the author of this despicable letter in the strongest possible terms and challenge those responsible to come out of hiding, take ownership of their actions and provide verifiable evidence for their claims, rather than hiding behind anonymity to spread falsehoods and create distrust in democratic institutions,” it said.

The party said the letter runs against its stand on the 2027 polls. “For the avoidance of doubt, the APC remains firmly committed to a peaceful, transparent, free and fair electoral process in the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

“Our Party believes in the sanctity of the ballot, the independence of INEC and the right of Nigerians to freely choose their leaders without intimidation, manipulation or interference.”

The APC cited the President’s own conduct as proof. According to the statement, Tinubu has, “at campaign rallies and public engagements across the country,” repeatedly urged eligible voters “to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and exercise their civic responsibility.”

“This is a clear demonstration of his confidence in the democratic process and his belief that electoral legitimacy must come from the will of the people, freely expressed through the ballot.

“No fabricated letter, malicious insinuation or desperate attempt at political blackmail will distract us from our commitment to democratic values, peaceful elections and the continued engagement of Nigerians in the electoral process.”

The party urged “the public, the media and all Nigerians to disregard the purported letter in its entirety and refrain from giving credence to a document that is unsigned, unauthenticated and wholly disowned by the National Chairman.”

“The APC will not be intimidated by fabricated documents, nor will it be drawn into the sinister agenda of faceless individuals seeking to undermine our leadership and democratic institutions”, it added.