Omo-Agege

Senator Omo-Agege, has alleged that the attack on his campaign train in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State was “premeditated”, saying it was part of an ongoing attempt to eliminate him.

Speaking on Channels TV via Zoom, Omo-Agege said four members of his campaign organisation were killed, while about 15 others were critically injured when gunmen opened fire during his campaign event in Udu-Ere, Ughelli North.

He said he was addressing supporters when the gunmen opened fire, adding that he heard them repeatedly shouting that they wanted to kill him.

He said he survived the attack through the intervention of his Department of State Services, DSS, security details.

He said the attack occurred less than five minutes after he began his remarks at the campaign venue.



His words: “This is premeditated. It is not something that just happened today. I just gave you the buildup. This thing has been going on.

“As I was speaking, I just moved over to the side of a vehicle to be able to make eye contact with those I was speaking with. It was immediately I did that that the volley of gunshots started. The former Deputy Senate President said four members of his campaign organisation were killed in the attack, including former Federal Character Commissioner, and the immediate past president of the Urhobo Progress Union youth wing.

The former senator said he heard the attackers shouting in English, “Omo-Agege, we want to kill,” while the shooting was ongoing.

Omo-Agege called on the Inspector-General of Police to take over the investigation, saying he did not expect the Delta State Police Command to deliver justice.

“We are appealing to the IGP to step in immediately and directly handle this investigation. We need justice,” he said.



We need justice. We need justice for these four people who have been killed. We need justice for the 15 people who are critically injured and hospitalised right now,” he said.

He also appealed to his supporters not to retaliate, saying the attack would not deter him from continuing his campaign.



“If the idea is that this is supposed to deter me from going forward with the campaigns, it’s a very, very big mistake and a big lie. It ain’t going to happen,” Omo-Agege said.