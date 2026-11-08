Israeli president Herzog picks Eisenkot to form new government

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has chosen opposition leader and former military chief, Gadi Eisenkot, to form a new government following an election that left both his camp and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition short of a parliamentary majority.

Herzog’s office announced on Saturday night that the president had informed Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, of his intention to give him the mandate to form a government.

The formal appointment is expected to take place at a ceremony at the president’s residence in Jerusalem on Sunday.

“This is the time to establish a national emergency government. I will do anything possible to prove us worthy,” Eisenkot wrote on X following the announcement.

The decision brings Eisenkot closer to replacing Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, after the religious-nationalist coalition lost its parliamentary majority in the October 27 election.

Netanyahu’s camp secured 54 seats in the 120-member parliament, while Eisenkot’s opposition bloc won 48, leaving both short of the 61 seats required to form a government.

During consultations with Herzog, Eisenkot received endorsements from two Arab-majority political lists, whose support could prove crucial in the coalition-building process.

However, uncertainty remains over whether Eisenkot’s bloc would accept a formal alliance with the Arab-led parties, particularly after more than three years of war in Gaza.

Netanyahu has opposed any arrangement involving the Arab parties, accusing them of supporting terrorism and warning against forming a government with what he described as “terrorist supporters”. He has also called for a national unity government.

Eisenkot, however, has indicated a willingness to work with Arab-led parties under certain conditions, including their acceptance that Hamas is a terrorist organisation that must be dismantled.

He has also pledged to take action against extremist Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank accused of attacking Palestinians, describing the incidents as “Jewish terror” allegedly enabled by Netanyahu’s government.

Despite his willingness to engage with Arab-led parties, Eisenkot opposes the creation of a Palestinian state. He has also vowed to end Hamas’ rule in Gaza and destroy its military wing.

Eisenkot served as Israel’s Chief of General Staff from 2015 to 2019 and commanded the military during the 2006 war with Hezbollah.

During the conflict, he developed the so-called “Dahiya doctrine”, a military strategy advocating the use of overwhelming force against civilian infrastructure in areas controlled by Hezbollah.

Under the Israeli constitutional process, Eisenkot has 28 days to secure the support of at least 61 lawmakers and form a government. Herzog can grant him an additional 14 days if he fails to meet the deadline.

If Eisenkot cannot secure a parliamentary majority within the allotted period, the president may offer the mandate to another candidate.

Failure by any candidate to form a government could trigger another election. Israel experienced five elections between 2019 and 2022 amid repeated political deadlocks.