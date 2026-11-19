Palestinians walk past the rubble of destroyed buildings and displacement tents in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on November 17, 2026. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP)

Israel’s military said that a ground operation involving tanks in central Gaza that began the previous day despite a US-brokered ceasefire had come to an end on Thursday.

“The operation is completed,” the military told AFP, while the defence ministry’s body in charge of civilian affairs in Palestinian territories, COGAT, said in a statement that Palestinians would again be free to move in the targeted areas near the Al-Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps.