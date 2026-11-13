Iran seeks stronger economic, political ties with Nigeria

From left, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Iran, Amb. Hamza Sallau and President of Iran, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, in Iran.

Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian has underscored the need to deepen Nigeria-Iran economic, political and cultural ties to harness untapped potential and enhance bilateral cooperation between both countries.

Pezeshkian ​‌‍‍‍‍⁠⁠‍‍‌‌⁠⁠‌‍‌‌​said this while receiving the Letters of Credence presented to him by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Iran, Amb. Hamza Sallau, during an official diplomatic engagement in Tehran.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by Mr Oluwafemi Adeniyi, spokesperson for Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He reiterated Iran’s commitment to identifying and pursuing new opportunities aimed at strengthening diplomatic relations and delivering mutually beneficial outcomes for both countries.

Earlier, Sallau conveyed the warm greetings of President Bola Tinubu to President Pezeshkian and the people of Iran, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations.

According to him, trade, agriculture and healthcare are priority areas for enhanced collaboration between the two countries to promote economic growth and strengthen cooperation.

The envoy commended both countries’ shared commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation, saying the Nigeria-Iran Joint Commission should be prioritised as a mechanism to advance bilateral cooperation.

He added that the commission should identify new practical areas for mutually beneficial partnerships between the two countries, while strengthening existing diplomatic and economic ties.

Both parties restated their commitment to expanding political engagement, strengthening institutional cooperation and promoting people-to-people relations between Nigeria and Iran.

The presentation of the Letters of Credence by Sallau formally marked his accreditation as Nigeria’s Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It also reflects Nigeria’s continued commitment to pursuing mutually beneficial relations with Iran in furtherance of its foreign policy objectives. (NAN)