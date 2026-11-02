Iran says considering two-day plan to reopen Hormuz

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
Iran’s foreign ministry on Monday said it was considering a two-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the US agrees to its conditions, having previously proposed a one-week timeline.
“The possibility of implementing this plan in two days is another indication of Iran’s good-faith approach. We have stated that, if Iran’s demands are met, it would be possible to restore security to the Strait of Hormuz and resume the negotiating process within a short period,” said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, adding that the “exchange of messages is still ongoing” via
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