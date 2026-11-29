By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

The Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has flagged off the construction of a N49 billion road project in Shongom Local Government Area and commissioned several infrastructure projects across four local government areas in the state’s southern senatorial district.

The projects were unveiled as the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign train continued its mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the party highlighting the achievements of the Inuwa Yahaya administration and promising continuity under its governorship candidate, Dr. Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna.

The campaign, which commenced on November 14, 2026, in Bajoga, Funakaye Local Government Area, has traversed Balanga, Kaltungo, Billiri and Shongom, combining political engagements with the commissioning of completed projects and flag-off of new infrastructure.

The exercise is expected to cover the state’s 11 local government areas, 114 wards and 13 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

In Balanga, the administration commissioned the Balanga South LCDA Secretariat in Bambam and flagged off the N24 billion Yalwa-Baguji Road project in Dadiya.

It also flagged off the Talasse-Bangu-Boka Road, with a spur to Dalawaja-Walalunguda, linking communities in Gombe State with Adamawa State, as well as the Degri-Sikam Road project.

In Kaltungo, the Governor commissioned the Kaltungo East LCDA Secretariat and flagged off the construction of the Wange-Baule-Dogonruwa-Kaltin roads.

The administration also approved the upgrading of Mai Tula Palace as part of efforts to strengthen traditional institutions.

Similarly, in Billiri, the Billiri East LCDA Secretariat was commissioned, while the upgrading of the General Hospital, Billiri, was approved. The Governor also flagged off the construction of the 12.7-kilometre Tudu Kwaya-Kuran Mota-Panguru Road.

N49bn Shongom road project

The major highlight of the campaign tour in Shongom was the flag-off of the 38-kilometre Lapan-Labarya-Lasanjan-Latater-Lakenturum Road, with a spur to Burak, at a contract sum of N49 billion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Yahaya said the project reflected his administration’s determination to use infrastructure as a catalyst for economic growth, social integration and sustainable development.

He explained that the road would feature asphalt surfacing, reinforced concrete drainage channels and two major bridges to ensure durability and improve connectivity.

The project is expected to ease transportation difficulties, improve access to rural communities, stimulate commercial activities and open up economic opportunities for residents along the corridor.

The ceremony attracted traditional rulers, community leaders, APC supporters and residents from different parts of the local government area.

Reacting to the development, a community leader and elder statesman, Dr. Micah Jimeta, commended the Governor for responding to the longstanding demand for the construction of the road.

Jimeta recalled that previous efforts by the community to draw the attention of successive administrations to the deplorable condition of the road had yielded little result.

He described the intervention as a landmark achievement and assured the Governor and APC leadership of the community’s support in the forthcoming elections.

Inuwa commissions LCDA secretariat, palaces

Beyond road infrastructure, Yahaya commissioned the Pero Chonge LCDA Secretariat, describing the creation of development areas as a strategic initiative to bring government closer to the people, improve access to public services and accelerate grassroots development.

He directed the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development and the Local Government Service Commission to ensure that the newly established LCDAs commenced full operations on or before December 1, 2026.

The Governor also commissioned newly constructed palaces for the District Heads of Shongom and Filiya.

He disclosed that his administration had constructed 76 traditional rulers’ palaces across the state, saying the initiative was aimed at restoring the dignity of traditional institutions and providing befitting facilities for community leadership.

According to him, traditional institutions remain essential to grassroots administration, conflict resolution and community development.

Seeks religious leaders’ support for peaceful elections

During the Shongom campaign tour, Yahaya appealed to religious leaders to use their moral influence and platforms to promote peace, tolerance and national unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He made the appeal during a visit to the 11th Annual Convention and Appeal Fundraising of the Shongom District Church Council of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA).

The Governor said the responsibility of ensuring peaceful elections should not be left exclusively to political actors and government institutions, stressing that religious leaders had important roles to play in shaping public attitudes and discouraging violence.

He expressed appreciation to the church leadership and members for their prayers, encouragement and support for his administration and the APC.

Yahaya also introduced Gwamna and other APC candidates seeking elective positions in the state, urging the people to support the party at all levels.

He specifically appealed for support for the APC senatorial candidate for Gombe South, Hon. Jerry Joseph Damara; its House of Representatives candidate for Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency, Hon. Fatima Binta Bello; and other candidates from the zone.

In recognition of the church’s convention, the Governor announced a donation of N15 million, comprising N10 million for the church’s appeal fund and N5 million to be distributed among worshippers in attendance.

He also acknowledged his longstanding relationship with the Chairman of Shongom DCC, Rev. Joel Wakili, describing him as a committed clergyman whose contributions to the development of the state informed his appointment as Executive Secretary of the Gombe State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Earlier, Wakili commended the Governor for maintaining cordial relations with the Christian community and appreciated his financial support and identification with the church.

He assured the Governor and APC candidates of the DCC’s continued support.

Also speaking, Damara urged members of the congregation to take an active interest in the electoral process and assess candidates based on their records, leadership capacity and development programmes.

Gwamna promises continuity

Addressing supporters at different campaign venues, Yahaya urged the electorate to compare the performance of his administration with those of previous governments, insisting that his government had demonstrated the vision and capacity to deliver sustainable development across the state.

He called on residents to translate their support for the APC into votes for all its candidates, from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to candidates for the National Assembly, governorship and State House of Assembly.

The APC governorship candidate, Gwamna, assured the people that an APC-led administration after the 2027 elections would sustain and consolidate the development gains recorded under Yahaya.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Shongom for the large turnout and reception accorded the campaign train, describing the show of solidarity as encouraging.

Other candidates who addressed the gatherings included Damara, Bello and the party’s candidates for Shongom and Pero Chonge State Constituencies.

They expressed confidence in the party’s prospects in the forthcoming elections and pledged their commitment to securing victory for the APC across Gombe South.

Campaign train moves to Gombe Central

With the completion of its engagements across Balanga, Kaltungo, Billiri and Shongom, the APC campaign train is expected to move to Gombe Central Senatorial District for further political engagements, project commissioning and infrastructure flag-offs.

The party’s campaign strategy has placed infrastructure delivery, grassroots administration, development of traditional institutions and political mobilisation at the centre of its message ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The APC leadership is presenting Gwamna as the candidate expected to sustain and consolidate the development agenda of the Inuwa Yahaya administration beyond 2027.