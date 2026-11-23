Instagram has removed a video shared by Polish tourist Mirka Cze, in which she accused the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, of grabbing her breast during a visit to his palace in Katsina State.

Cze disclosed the removal in a post on her Instagram page on Monday, saying she believed the video was taken down after several users reported it.

“It seems that because too many people were clicking on the ‘report’ button, the Instagram algorithm has removed the video. I didn’t,” she wrote.

The tourist said she had asked Meta, Instagram’s parent company, to review the decision and restore the video. She added that she was relieved other bloggers had reposted the footage, allowing it to remain in circulation.

Cze said she decided to speak publicly about the alleged incident because she had recorded evidence and wanted to draw attention to the experiences of women who might have suffered sexual abuse but had no opportunity to speak out.

“When this bad experience happened to me at the palace of the Emir of Daura, I felt I needed to share it. Because it happened to me. Because I had a chance and a tool to record it, and because I believe it happens to so many other women who don’t have a chance to speak up,” she said in the Instagram post.

She explained that her visit to the palace had initially been welcoming, with the emir offering her local food while palace guards showed her around the premises, including the stables, where she rode a horse.

However, she said she became uncomfortable when she was left alone with the traditional ruler, unlike her previous visits to other palaces where guards were present during her interactions with monarchs.

The Polish tourist also said she had visited 18 other locations and palaces across Nigeria without experiencing sexual assault before the alleged incident in Daura.

Reflecting on the reactions to her earlier post, Cze said most people had shown her kindness and support, although some questioned her account.

She added that she needed time away from the controversy to recover emotionally and move on from the experience.

“I’m writing this with tears coming down, and I really feel that for the healing and for getting in better mental space, I need to start thinking about other things and places to leave Nigeria and what happened there behind,” she wrote.

“I’ve seen the comments and messages, and would say that 90 per cent were supportive and kind, but I need my space now.”

Meta had yet to publicly explain why the video was removed as of Monday.