Sunday Igboho

…says President called for collaboration with security agencies to protect rural communities, urban centres, forests

By Adeola Badru

Yoruba nation activist and founder of the Iru Ekun Security Network, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu directed him to sustain security operations across Yorubaland, with particular emphasis on protecting rural communities, urban centres and forests against terrorists from neighbouring African countries.

Igboho said the president gave the directive during a brief discussion lasting about five minutes inside his official car shortly after the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally held at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday.

According to him, Tinubu also emphasised the need for the Iru Ekun Security Network to maintain effective collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant security agencies to prevent the infiltration of terrorists and other criminal elements into the South-West.

Igboho disclosed this in a statement issued by his media office on Monday, which quoted him as saying that the President’s directive was aimed at strengthening security across the region, particularly in rural settlements, urban centres and forest reserves.

He said, “After the Ibadan Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) rally on Saturday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu called me into his car and instructed me to continue working with security agencies to ensure peace and stability in the South-West.”

“I was honoured by our President on Saturday when I had a brief discussion with him inside his official car before the presidential convoy moved out of the ancient Mapo Hall premises, Ibadan.”

“It vividly shows that Mr. President values our selfless efforts to galvanise and improve security and safety of our people.”

The Yoruba activist said the discussion, although brief, highlighted the importance the president attached to the security of the Southwest and the continued activities of the homegrown security initiative.

“Our discussion lasted for about five minutes. Mr President directed that we must sustain our operations by securing rural communities, urban centres and our forests in Yorubaland against terrorists from neighbouring African countries,” he said.

Igboho added that Tinubu specifically stressed the importance of cooperation between the Iru Ekun Security Network and established security agencies in tackling criminal activities across the region.

He said the president also directed the operatives to pay particular attention to agrarian communities and forest reserves, which could be vulnerable to infiltration by terrorists and other criminal groups.

“Mr President emphasised that Iru Ekun cooperation with all security agencies is germane to tackle criminalities in Yorubaland, including our agrarian settlements and forest reserves.”

“He said we should monitor all terrains with a view to preventing infiltration by terrorists from Lake Chad, Mali and other African countries,” he stated.

Igboho further disclosed that the President instructed the security network to provide protection for all Nigerians within its areas of operation, irrespective of their ethnic, religious or political affiliations.

According to him, Tinubu also stressed the need for the network to notify the relevant security agencies before carrying out its operations in order to ensure effective coordination and achieve the desired results.

“We were also instructed to provide security to all Nigerians within our jurisdictions, regardless of ethnic, religion and political divides.

“He stressed that our security duties must be carried out by informing security agencies ahead such that positive results and impacts can be achieved in restoring the confidence of the people in government’s responsibility of providing security for the citizenry,” the statement quoted Igboho as saying.”

Igboho said the brief encounter with Tinubu demonstrated the president’s recognition of the efforts of local security initiatives in supporting the protection of lives and property, while stressing that such efforts must remain coordinated with established security agencies.

He added that the directive was not limited to any particular community or group but covered all Nigerians within the operational areas of the Iru Ekun Security Network, regardless of their ethnic, religious or political differences.

Igboho reiterated the importance of collaboration between the network and conventional security agencies, particularly in securing vulnerable communities and preventing the infiltration of terrorists from neighbouring African countries.

He added that the security network would continue to work towards restoring public confidence in the government’s responsibility to protect citizens and maintain peace across Yorubaland.