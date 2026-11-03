Insecurity: Borno Police nab 103 suspected criminals

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command has arrested 103 suspected criminals in connection to combat substance abuse, violence, thuggery and other social vices.

The arrests were carried out in Maiduguri metropolis between the months of October 29 to November 2nd, 2026, with support from its Rapid Response Squad (RRS) – Social Vices Unit.

This was disclosed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Keneth Daso in a statement he signed on Tuesday.

The statement reads partly: “In a sustained effort to rid Maiduguri metropolis of criminal elements and combat substance abuse, violence, thuggery and other social vices, the Borno State Police Command, through its Rapid Response Squad (RRS) – Social Vices Unit, has recorded a major operational breakthrough with the arrest of 103 suspects during a week-long township patrol and coordinated raid operations conducted between 29th October and 2nd November 2026.

“The operations, carried out on the directives of the Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, psc, involved a combined team of Police operatives and other relevant security agencies.

“The joint operations focused on identified crime-prone areas and security hotspots across the metropolis, including Gwange, Santiago, Texaco, Ajari, Gadan Zare, Budum, Shehuri, Bulabulin, Abbaganaram, Baga Road, Gidan Dambe, UNIMAID 202 Housing Estate, Mairi Kuwait, Bakari, Zanneri, Polo, Giwa Barrack Area, Kwanan Yobe, Jiddari, Kaleri, Damboa Road, Circular and Moduganari, among other locations.

“The operations resulted in the arrest of 103 suspects for offences bordering on public nuisance, possession and sale of illicit drugs, and possession of dangerous weapons.

“The suspects are undergoing preliminary screening and investigation, while those found culpable will be prosecuted in accordance with the law”. Daso said.

Items recovered include; 889 wraps of Indian hemp, 104 wraps of Erinmo, 7 packs of Colorado and 2 quantities of methamphetamine (Ice).

Also recovered according to the statement are 8 bottles of Codeine syrup, 266 tablets of D5, 13 tablets of Diazepam, 11 tablets of Tramadol, 7 capsules of Tramadol and 300 capsules of Exole.

Additionally Daso said, 12 tablets of Exole, 4 ice bunkers, 1 bottle of Methylene Chloride, popularly known as “Suck and Die”, 4 sharp knives, 1 cutlass.

16. 1 axe, 11 rounds of live ammunition, 3 sets of Shisha pots and 11 pieces of ice bulbs were recovered from the suspects.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, psc, commended the operatives and collaborating security agencies for their commitment, vigilance and proactive approach to maintaining public safety.

“He reaffirmed the Command’s resolve to sustain intelligence-led operations, intensify the fight against illicit drug activities and dismantle criminal hideouts and networks capable of threatening public peace and security.

“The Command calls on members of the public to sustain their cooperation with security agencies by providing credible and timely information on suspicious activities, criminal hideouts and other security threats. Such information can be channelled through established Police communication platforms”. Daso stressed.

Accordingly he said, the Borno State Police Command remains committed to protecting lives and property and ensuring a safer environment for all residents