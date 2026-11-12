Insecurity: Atiku tackles Tinubu as 638 are killed, 64,000 flee Nigeria

Atiku Abubakar

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Vice President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has accused President Bola Tinubu of failing in his fundamental duty to protect Nigerians, following reports that 638 people were killed in insecurity-related incidents in October, while nearly 64,000 others fled violence in northern Nigeria to neighbouring Niger.

The figures highlight the scale of the security crisis confronting the country, with Atiku demanding urgent action from the Federal Government to halt the killings, protect vulnerable communities and account for its efforts to restore public safety.

In a statement by the Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku described the figures as a devastating indictment of the country’s security situation.

“Behind every number is a Nigerian whose life has been lost, a family in mourning or a community forced to abandon its home. Nigerians should not have to flee across our borders to find safety,” he said.

The Centre for Democracy and Development’s October tracker recorded 638 deaths in broader insecurity incidents during the month, with the North-East accounting for 409. Across all security incidents, the figure stood at 640, up from 396 in September.

The United Nations also reported that nearly 64,000 people had fled violence in northern Nigeria to Niger since the beginning of 2026, while several hundred others crossed into Benin.

Calling for stronger security operations and support for displaced families, Atiku urged the Federal Government to work with neighbouring countries and humanitarian agencies to assist those forced to flee.

“The Tinubu administration must make the protection of lives and communities its first responsibility. It must strengthen security in affected areas, support displaced families and work with neighbouring countries and humanitarian agencies to assist those who have fled. Nigerians also deserve a clear account of what is being done to stop the killings and restore safety,” he said.

He challenged Tinubu to take responsibility for the worsening security situation rather than offer further explanations.

“A government that cannot protect its people has failed in its most basic duty. President Tinubu must stop offering excuses and take responsibility for this worsening crisis. Nigerians need safety now, not another promise,” Atiku said.