farmers

By Cynthia Alo

The use of manual methods to sort and wash agricultural produce, including tigernuts, ginger, potatoes and grains, may become less demanding with the development of a locally made machine designed to integrate sorting, washing and drying operations.



The innovation, developed by a Kogi State-born physicist and innovator, Kabir Umar, is aimed at addressing the labour-intensive and often unhygienic methods used by smallholder farmers, cleaning artisans and agro-processors to prepare agricultural commodities for local consumption and processing.



Umar said the absence of affordable integrated cleaning equipment had left many small-scale operators dependent on manual sorting and washing, while those seeking mechanised alternatives often had to acquire expensive imported specialised equipment.

He identified tigernuts as one of the commodities particularly affected by the challenge, explaining that some cleaning artisans still use their legs to wash the nuts before sorting them by hand.



According to him, similar challenges affect the handling of other agricultural commodities, including ginger, potatoes, millet, beans and hibiscus flowers, popularly known as zobo.



Umar said the idea for the machine emerged in 2020 after he ventured into agro-processing and encountered difficulties with the cleaning and drying of raw agricultural materials, which he identified as an important first step in value addition.



He subsequently developed a multipurpose post-harvest sorting and washing machine, with an additional drying capability, designed to provide an integrated cleaning solution for different agricultural commodities.



The innovator said he had mainly used the machine to sort and wash tigernuts for further processing into tigernut flour, adding that demonstrations to tigernut cleaning artisans showed its potential to reduce manual labour and improve productivity.

He, however, disclosed that the machine was still at an advanced prototype stage and had yet to be deployed sustainably to support farmers and other operators across the agricultural value chain.

According to him, wider adoption of the machine could improve the quality of agricultural produce entering local markets, support value addition, create jobs and strengthen the export potential of Nigerian commodities by improving their post-harvest handling.

On the challenges facing the development, Umar identified inadequate funding as a major constraint that had slowed the transition from prototype development to commercial production.

He expressed optimism that intervention through the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure’s (NASENI) Innovate Naija Challenge would help accelerate the commercialisation process.