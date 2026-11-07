Ini Dima Okojie reflects on changes motherhood brings

Ini Dima Okojie

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress Ini Dima Okojie has reflected on the changes motherhood has brought into her life as she celebrates her son’s six-month milestone.

The Blood Sisters actress shared photographs of her son on social media, expressing amazement at how quickly time had passed since she first met him.

“Pinch me. I’m a mother to a six-month-old! How is this even possible? It feels like just yesterday I was meeting you for the very first time,” she wrote.

Describing the past six months as surreal, Okojie said watching her son grow and change daily had been a source of joy for the family.

She described him as their “little bundle of joy” and prayed for God’s continued protection over him.

Beyond the celebration, the actress has also spoken about adjusting to the realities of motherhood.

In an earlier message to new mothers, Okojie acknowledged that the experience had brought significant changes to her life and that she was still finding her way through them.

She encouraged women to be patient with themselves, noting that they might not look or feel the same as they did before childbirth.

According to her, new mothers should give themselves grace and time to adjust, while recognising the remarkable changes their bodies have undergone.

Okojie announced the arrival of her baby boy on June 24, 2026, while celebrating her birthday.

Following the birth, she shared a video of her labour room experience on Instagram, paying tribute to mothers and describing women as superheroes.

On Mother’s Day, the actress also celebrated her new role, expressing disbelief that she could now celebrate the occasion as a mother herself.

Her latest milestone offers another glimpse into her experience of motherhood, a journey she has shared with fans through personal reflections on childbirth and adjusting to life with a newborn.