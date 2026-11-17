Drops year-on-year, rises month-on-month

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has disclosed that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate dropped to 14.06 percent in October 2026 from 14.63 percent in the previous month.

NBS stated this in its latest Consumer Price Index, CPI, Report noting that food inflation also declined to 19.13 percent from 19.59 percent in September.

However, Month-on-Month, MoM, inflation rate rose by 0.43% in October, up by 0.38 percentage point from 0.06 percent recorded in September 2026.

This increase also reflected in the MoM trend in food inflation for October.

NBS stated: “In October 2026, the Headline inflation rate stood at 14.06 percent, down from 14.63 percent in September 2026 and stood at 18.97 percent in the same month of the preceding year (October 2025).

“Looking at the movement, the October 2026 Headline inflation rate showed a decrease of 4.9 percent compared to the October 2025 (18.97 percent) Headline inflation rate.

“On a month-on-month basis, the Headline inflation rate in October 2026 was 0.43 percent, which was 0.38 percent higher than the rate recorded in September 2026 (0.06 percent).

“This means that in October 2026, the rate of increase in the average price level was higher than the rate of increase in the average price level in September 2026.”

On food inflation, NBS, said: “The Food inflation rate in October 2026 was 19.13 per cent on a year-on-year basis and stood at 16.3 per ent in the same month of the preceding year (October 2025). “However, on a MoM basis, the Food inflation rate in October 2026 was -0.75 percent , up by 0.80 percent points from September 2026 (-1.55 per cent).

“This can be attributed to the rate of change in the average prices of the following products: vegetable oil (75cl), Titus sardines (125g), green peas (Prepacked), mackerel frozen, croakers (apo), rice local, catfish fresh, beef tripes, palm oil (75cl), millet flour (sold loose), etc”

In October 2026, food inflation on a year-on-year basis was highest in Ondo (31.74 percent), Lagos (31.43 percent), and Imo (29.75 percent), while Nasarawa (3.7 percent), Bayelsa (7.11 percent) and Kano (7.13 percent) recorded the slowest rise in food inflation on a Year-on-Year basis.

“On a MoM basis, however, October 2026 food inflation was highest in Yobe (18.41 percent), Kebbi (16.45 percent), and Borno (13.96 percent), while Lagos (-5.93 percent), Plateau (-5.83 percent), and Benue (-5.49 percent) recorded the slowest rise in Food inflation on a Month-on-Month basis.”