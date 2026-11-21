FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a football display with Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, while commissioning Warri City Stadium.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has praised the renovated Warri City Stadium in Delta State, saying football development must extend beyond major stadiums to local communities.

Infantino spoke during a visit to Warri, where he attended the commissioning of the renovated stadium and upgraded sporting facilities.

The FIFA president said football should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their location, adding that smaller stadiums play an important role in bringing the sport closer to communities.

“Yeah, that’s what football is about, isn’t it? It’s for everyone, everywhere,” Infantino told reporters in Warri yesterday.

“It’s big stadiums, it’s the World Cup, but it’s also smaller stadiums. It’s the proximity, and to be here in Warri for me is a fantastic occasion to showcase what we are about in FIFA, what we are about in football.”

Infantino also expressed appreciation for the warm reception he received in Nigeria and across Africa, attributing the relationship to years of collaboration and football development projects aimed at improving the lives of young people.

“Oh yes, I’m feeling so much the love of Africa, the love of Nigeria. This is based, of course, on many years of joint life together, of projects that we’ve put in place, of changing lives of girls and boys,” he said.

Vanguard News