INEC warns Okada riders against political violence in Oyo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators in Oyo State against allowing politicians to use them as instruments of violence, thuggery and electoral malpractice ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The commission urged members of transport unions to resist attempts to involve them in activities capable of undermining public peace and the credibility of the electoral process before, during and after the elections.

The Oyo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Adeniran Tella, gave the warning on Thursday at the 2026 Day celebration of the Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners, Repairs and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), held alongside the launch of a book authored by the union’s chairman, Solomon Olugbode, at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

Tella, who was represented by the Head of INEC’s Information Unit, Olayiwola Awolowo, also urged members of the association to encourage their passengers and other members of the public to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

He stressed the importance of civic participation in the electoral process, saying commercial transport operators had a responsibility to protect democracy rather than allow themselves to be recruited into activities capable of threatening national security.

“Let me be clear, do not allow yourselves to be used as instruments of violence or thuggery. The Nigeria Police Force has warned that the law will take its full course against anyone, no matter their status, who threatens public peace or engages in criminal conduct before, during or after the elections,” he said.

Specifically, he charged ACOMORAN members to shun political violence, warning them against transporting weapons, money for vote-buying or individuals intending to disrupt the elections.

“Your motorcycle or tricycle is a tool of livelihood, not a weapon of destruction. I urge you to remain politically neutral as a union,” he added.

The INEC representative also cautioned the association against allowing its structures and operational resources to be deployed in support of any political party, noting that members retained the right to support candidates of their choice in their individual capacities.

“While you have the right to support any candidate of your choice as individuals, the union’s infrastructure must never be hijacked to favour one party over another,” he said.

He urged the transport operators to support INEC’s election logistics by ensuring the timely and safe movement of electoral materials and personnel whenever engaged by the commission.

He also called on members to serve as voter education ambassadors by promoting peace, tolerance and responsible voting at motor parks and among their passengers.

Similarly, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Abimbola, urged commercial transport operators to embrace peaceful conduct, describing their professionalism as critical to safer roads, efficient transportation and economic growth.

Abimbola, who was represented by the Officer-in-Charge of the Motor Traffic Department of the state Police Command, Chief Superintendent of Police Lawrence Kehinde, described transport operators as important stakeholders in maintaining peace and security across the state.

“Peace on our roads begins with the transporter. If commercial transporters conduct themselves peacefully, our cities will be safer, our journeys will be smoother, and our economy will grow,” he said.

He added that peaceful conduct was a mark of professionalism, maturity and responsibility, urging every transporter to see himself as an ambassador of peace.

The police commissioner also cautioned ACOMORAN members against violence and actions capable of disrupting public order during the 2027 elections.

In his remarks, a leader of the Odua People’s Congress, Adesina Akinpelu, warned the transport operators against allowing politicians or other individuals to use them to foment trouble in the state.

Akinpelu commended the commercial motorcyclists for sustaining their businesses despite prevailing economic difficulties, describing their services as indispensable to millions of Nigerians who depend on them for daily transportation.

“Do not be used to cause troubles. Don’t let them use you. I salute your courage in this present economy. You provide essential transportation services to millions of Nigerians. Without you, many people cannot get to their destinations,” he said.

He noted that the operators played important roles in the daily activities of market women, traders, students and other members of the public.

Also speaking, a Muslim cleric, Mahmud Eleshinmeta, advised members of the association to exercise discipline in their personal lives, particularly in the use of their bodies, time and financial resources.

He warned against substance abuse, stressing that success and the ability to perform their duties did not depend on consuming alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances.

The cleric urged them to spend their resources prudently and adopt responsible lifestyles.

Earlier, the Oyo State Chairman of ACOMORAN, Solomon Olugbode, said the 2026 Day celebration was organised to promote discipline, responsible conduct and professionalism among members.

He said the event was also designed to sensitise members to the dangers of social vices and practices capable of undermining their personal lives and the reputation of the association.

According to him, the association considered it necessary to use the occasion to engage members on issues beyond their daily commercial activities, including responsible citizenship, peaceful coexistence, personal development and their contributions to society.

Olugbode said commercial transport operators had important responsibilities and must conduct themselves in ways that promote peace, safety and mutual respect.

He further stressed the importance of continuous education and enlightenment, noting that the association’s development depended on members’ commitment to discipline, unity and adherence to the law.

The chairman appreciated the dignitaries, security agencies, government representatives and other stakeholders who attended the celebration, urging members to translate the messages delivered at the event into positive actions.