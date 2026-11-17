The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kwara has called on stakeholders to collaborate with the commission to ensure credible, peaceful and successful elections in 2027.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr Ahmed Yushau, made the call during a stakeholders’ meeting held on Tuesday at the INEC office, Ilorin.

Yushau urged Nigerians to recognise that the responsibility for ensuring credible elections rests on all citizens, not on INEC alone.

According to him, every stakeholder has a role to play in the electoral process.

He stressed the need for stakeholders to respect the rights of others while fulfilling their obligations to the state.

He also urged citizens to support security agencies in maintaining a safe and peaceful environment.

The REC noted that the police and other security agencies need public cooperation to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

He emphasised the importance of public knowledge of electoral laws and guidelines, urging stakeholders to study INEC regulations, manuals and procedures rather than relying solely on the commission for information.

According to him, adequate knowledge of the legal framework will prevent misinformation, misunderstanding and possible manipulation during elections.

He urged stakeholders, particularly media practitioners and political actors, to keep and study copies of relevant electoral documents to understand their rights and responsibilities.

The REC, recalling his time as a pension officer in the Office of the Head of Service, said the knowledge of regulations and circulars was essential to avoid misleading the public.

He stressed that stakeholders with informed understanding of the electoral laws would be better positioned to engage constructively with INEC and hold the process accountable.

He reiterated that credible elections required collective responsibility, mutual respect and compliance with the law, urging all stakeholders to work together towards peaceful elections in the state.

A stakeholder, Mr Olatunji Gabriel, representing the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kwara, commended INEC for organising the forum.

Gabriel described the meeting as successful, saying it enabled political parties, NGOs and other stakeholders to exchange views with INEC on its level of preparedness for the elections.

The Kwara chairman of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Mr David Ifabiyi, urged political parties to adhere to electoral rules and promote peaceful conduct ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Ifabiyi called on state chairmen of political parties to caution their members against acts that could disrupt public peace and advised them to remain law-abiding throughout the electoral process.

The NDP chairman urged security agencies and other social actors to support efforts towards ensuring a peaceful election.

He said Kwara was known for its peaceful disposition, urging stakeholders to sustain the reputation by promoting unity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.