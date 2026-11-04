INEC, UN strengthen partnership for peaceful 2027 elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the United Nations have strengthened their partnership to promote peaceful and credible elections ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel (SRSG), Mr Leonardo Santos Simão, gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, at the Commission’s headquarters.

Simão, who led a delegation of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), said the visit was aimed at demonstrating the UN’s support for INEC as it prepares for the forthcoming elections.

He noted that the Commission faced enormous responsibilities in managing the electoral process, particularly in a country grappling with terrorism and other security challenges.

He stressed that elections should not become another source of violence or instability in Nigeria but should serve as instruments for promoting peace, democratic stability and national development.

According to him, the United Nations recognises the enormous task before INEC and wants the Commission to know that it has international support in its efforts to organise peaceful elections.

“We are here, pleased to give you moral support, that you are not alone in facing this mammoth task,” he said.

Simão also disclosed that the United Nations would maintain a presence during the elections, not as election observers, since it had no mandate to undertake election observation, but to encourage positive conduct and support an atmosphere conducive to peaceful participation.

He further noted that peaceful and successful elections in Nigeria would have implications beyond the country’s borders, serving as an inspiration to other countries in West Africa and contributing to regional stability and integration.