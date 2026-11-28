Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, says the commission, in collaboration with security agencies, is taking necessary steps to address all security concerns ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Amupitan ​‌‍‍‍‍⁠⁠‍⁠​⁠‌‌‍‍‌‌​stated this on Saturday in Jos while speaking with newsmen during the monitoring of the ongoing mock accreditation.

Addressing a question on the security challenge and the likely implications on voter participation, Amupitan said the safety of ad hoc staff and all Nigerians remained a priority to the commission.

“As the chairman of INEC, I’m also worried about the state of security in Nigeria, but you can see we are taking some good steps to ensure that we nip it in the bud.

“Just two days ago, we had a national security conference where we brought together all the members of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), the police, the military, the Civil Defence, and other paramilitary agencies.

“So, we had a one-day conference where we discussed all these issues,” he said.

Amupitan said that INEC had conducted a risk assessment of every part of Nigeria, using Election Risk Management (ERM) tools.

“We have identified all the polling units that are vulnerable, and we have shared this with the law enforcement agencies so that they can make extraordinary preparation for those places.

“Any polling unit 500 meters from those vulnerable areas has been identified, and we are going to deal with it,” he said.

Amupitan said the commission was interested in the security of the voters and ad hoc staff, particularly corps members.

“It’s not every security matter you can bring to the open, but we are doing everything, both intelligence and physical, to ensure that the security on election day is assured,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the monitoring of the mock accreditation exercise was still ongoing in different parts of the state as of the time of filling this report. (NAN)