…Says commission building ICT facility, procuring equipment to prevent glitches

…Gives Abia’s total registered voters as 2.62m

…Explains why INEC relies on federal university VCs for collation, returning officers

…Rules out owing ad-hoc staff allowances

By Steve Oko

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured voters in Abia State that their votes will count in the 2027 general elections, declaring that the commission is putting necessary measures in place to deliver a free, fair, credible and seamless exercise.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Abia State, Professor Sylvia Uchenna Agu, gave the assurance in an exclusive interview with Vanguard, disclosing that the commission had commenced the receipt of non-sensitive election materials, including generators and brand-new Hilux vans, from its headquarters in Abuja.

Agu, who assumed office in April, also spoke on the commission’s efforts to address infrastructural deficiencies at its Abia office, prevent a recurrence of the electronic transmission controversy, popularly known as the ‘technical glitch’, during the 2023 presidential election, ensure credible recruitment of ad-hoc personnel and improve election logistics.

She disclosed that Abia’s voter register had increased from 2,180,140 in 2023 to 2,620,151, following the registration of 460,011 additional voters in the last Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

The REC also explained why INEC relies heavily on federal universities in recruiting collation and returning officers, defended the commission’s use of other categories of ad-hoc personnel and urged eligible voters to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Excerpts:

The 2027 general elections are approaching. How prepared is INEC in Abia State for the exercise?

We are very much prepared. By the grace of God, we are still receiving our non-sensitive election materials. We have received generators, vehicles and other materials. For the first time, we have received brand-new Hilux vans, and more vehicles are expected in the coming days.

Preparations are on top gear. On a weekly basis, we receive materials from Abuja, and the commission is making every effort to ensure that we deliver a seamless election. I can assure you that we are working towards a very successful election in 2027.

You mentioned receiving new vehicles and other materials. But what is the state of your operational facilities in Abia, particularly your ICT infrastructure, which is critical to election management?

When I assumed office in April, I was not impressed with what I saw. The condition of the facility was not encouraging. Sensitive materials, including result sheets for the local government areas, were packed in Ghana-Must-Go bags. There were no proper cabinets for storing them.

I was equally concerned that there was no dedicated ICT building. The ICT Department was sharing an office with the Operations Department, which was not conducive to the effective handling of our Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines. The BVAS machines occupied the strong room meant for the Operations Department, while the Operations materials were squeezed into a corner.

I immediately travelled to Abuja and met the National Chairman of INEC, Professor Joash Amupitan. I explained what I had seen, but he initially found it difficult to believe.

However, what he did afterwards was quite remarkable. He immediately dispatched a fact-finding team to Abia to verify my claims. He wanted to establish whether we truly had no dedicated ICT building, whether our result sheets were stored in Ghana-Must-Go bags and whether the ICT and Operations Departments were sharing the same office.

The next day, he sent the Estate and Works Department to inspect the facility. I was still in Abuja when I received a call that the officials had arrived. I instructed my staff to show them everything without hiding anything because I was in Abuja to address the same problems.

What has changed since then?

Following the inspection, plans were drawn for an ICT building, and construction is ongoing. Work is progressing day and night, and we hope to commission the facility in the first week of December.

We have also received 17 cabinets meant for the 17 local government areas to ensure proper storage of sensitive election materials.

The cabinets are already in our stores. We are waiting for the ICT building to be completed so that we can move the relevant materials there and allow the Operations Department to reclaim its office.

So, significant improvements are taking place, and I appreciate the National Chairman for responding promptly to our concerns.

Electronic transmission of election results remains a major issue of public concern, particularly following the technical glitch that marred the uploading of presidential election results in 2023. What has INEC done to prevent a recurrence in 2027?

In 2023, the BVAS worked, but unfortunately, we experienced a technical glitch that affected the uploading of the presidential election results.

We were supposed to upload the results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), but we could not do so because of the glitch. It was unfortunate.

What assurances can you give Nigerians that there will be no such technical problem in 2027?

We are not anticipating any glitch in 2027. We have held several meetings to ensure that whatever caused the problem is addressed and nipped in the bud. By the grace of God, I trust that there will not be a recurrence.

Some Nigerians have lost confidence in INEC following the controversies surrounding previous elections. Some have even vowed never to vote again because they believe their votes will not count. Has the commission done enough to restore public confidence?

I would be surprised if Abia voters expressed such sentiments because, in 2023, votes counted in Abia, and in 2027, they will count again. We are determined to ensure that the electoral process is credible and that the will of the people prevails.

By the grace of God, we have addressed the problem that resulted in the technical glitch. We are working to ensure that such a situation does not arise again.

There have been persistent allegations of compromise against some ad-hoc election personnel, particularly university-based collation and returning officers. What measures has INEC put in place to ensure that only credible persons are recruited for the 2027 elections?

You know that INEC usually recruits university personnel, and we believe they are people of integrity. We normally approach the vice-chancellors of federal universities in the relevant environments and ask them to nominate men and women of substance who will not compromise when deployed for election duties.

We rely on the integrity of the vice-chancellors to give us credible personnel.

So, INEC actually involves vice-chancellors in the recruitment of ad-hoc staff?

Yes. We engage the vice-chancellors, who send the names directly to our headquarters in Abuja. Our responsibility thereafter is to train those selected.

We normally use federal universities rather than state universities.

Why does INEC prefer federal universities?

Because it is a Federal Government arrangement.

Why not also involve university-based associations such as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) in the recruitment process?

I know the vice-chancellor is the figurehead of the university. However, I can also speak from personal experience.

Before my present assignment, when I was a lecturer in the university, I was selected to work for INEC during the 2019 elections. In my case, it was ASUU that selected me, not the vice-chancellor.

So, different arrangements may apply, but INEC works with the university authorities.

Given the criticisms and allegations against some university personnel used as ad-hoc staff, should INEC not consider involving other professional bodies, such as the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), to nominate credible members for election duties?

It is important to understand how INEC’s ad-hoc staffing arrangement works. It is not only university lecturers who work for the commission during elections.

We recruit different categories of personnel, including corps members and civil servants.

We have Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs), Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs), collation officers and returning officers, among others.

The APOs are usually corps members, penultimate-year university students or recent graduates. The supervisory personnel are also drawn from various government establishments and other eligible applicants.

The university personnel we primarily rely on are those serving as collation and returning officers.

Remember that the results are generated at the polling units by the personnel in the field before being taken to the collation officers. So, if there is any error or compromise, we must also examine what happens at the polling unit level.

I am not trying to exonerate university lecturers, but it is important to understand that collation officers work with the results brought to them from the field.

We have mechanisms to check possible compromise. One of them is the IReV portal, which allows members of the public to access uploaded polling unit results and monitor the process.

Once we conclude the process at the polling units, the results are uploaded. Anybody can access the IReV portal and follow the uploads.

That is one of the mechanisms designed to check electoral malpractice and enhance transparency.

Can Nigerians, therefore, trust INEC to deliver a credible election in 2027?

Emphatically, yes!

There have also been complaints in previous elections about delayed payment of allowances to ad-hoc personnel, sometimes resulting in protests. What is INEC doing to prevent such incidents in 2027?

Where I worked before, in Imo State, I am sure you did not hear such complaints. I can speak confidently about my experience there.

You will not hear such complaints in Abia because we have never owed our ad-hoc personnel.

How much do we pay them that we would want to owe them? Immediately after the election, we transfer their allowances directly to their bank accounts.

The only challenge we may encounter is where an Electoral Officer (EO) recruits somebody who subsequently provides bank account details different from the ones submitted during registration.

Remember that the EOs recruit personnel from their respective local government areas. Applicants indicate their local governments and states during registration, and they are generally deployed within those areas.

But as far as payment of allowances is concerned, we do not owe our workers.

Are you anticipating any major challenges in the 2027 elections in Abia?

At the moment, I am not anticipating any major challenge. By the grace of God, I am looking forward to a seamless election.

Are you carrying political parties and other critical stakeholders along in your preparations?

Yes, we are.

Have you held meetings with the political parties?

Yes. I have held a meeting with the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC).

I also directed the leadership to invite all the political parties because we need to engage them collectively and ensure that everybody is carried along.

We are also engaging security agencies. I just had a meeting with the police, and we are discussing security arrangements and the peace accord.

We will continue to meet with the relevant stakeholders to ensure a peaceful electoral environment.

What assurances have the security agencies given you?

We have had discussions with them, and they have assured us of their cooperation.

We are working towards a peace accord involving all the political parties. Whoever wins should be allowed to win, and whoever loses should accept the outcome peacefully.

Our desire is to have a free, fair, credible and seamless election.

What is INEC doing to sensitise voters and encourage greater participation in the 2027 elections?

We have what we call INEC Half Hour, which we use for voter education every week on radio stations. We have also been on air, engaging the public on electoral matters.

PVC collection is ongoing, and we have been distributing the cards to registered voters. We have also been using online jingles and other communication channels to create awareness.

We will intensify the sensitisation campaign when we receive the full complement of the PVCs for distribution.

How many new voters were registered in Abia during the last Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise?

We registered 460,011 new voters.

How many PVCs have arrived for collection, and what has been the response of voters?

We have received the first batch of 21,528 PVCs as of October 22, 2026. Collection is still ongoing, and we expect more batches because the cards are arriving in phases.

What is your assessment of the attitude of Abia voters towards PVC collection?

I think Abia is ready. The people have really tried this time around. They have shown interest, and they are coming out to collect their PVCs.

The turnout has been quite impressive. We expect more people to come forward as additional batches of cards arrive.

What is the current total number of registered voters in Abia State?

Abia has 2,620,151 registered voters.

In 2023, we had 2,180,140 registered voters. The additional 460,011 voters recorded during the last Continuous Voter Registration exercise have brought the total to 2,620,151.

What is your general advice to Abia voters, and what assurances can you give them that INEC is ready to deliver a credible election in 2027?

My general advice is that eligible voters should go and collect their PVCs. Your vote is your voice, and your vote will count.

Abia voters will decide. INEC will not decide for them.

Our responsibility on election day is to go to the field early enough, ensure that materials and personnel are deployed promptly and provide the necessary environment for voters to exercise their franchise.

We are going to activate our Registration Area Centres (RACs) to facilitate early deployment of personnel and materials.

I promise the people of Abia that, by the grace of God, their votes will count. Abia decides, not INEC.

Late commencement of voting has often been attributed to logistical challenges, particularly delays in the deployment of election materials and personnel. What measures are you taking to ensure that voting starts early in 2027?

We have been engaging security agencies and other relevant stakeholders. We just had a meeting with them, and we agreed that such meetings would hold every two weeks.

The essence is to identify and address potential challenges ahead of the election.

By the first week of December, we intend to visit and activate the Registration Area Centres (RACs). We want to ensure that the centres have conducive environments and the necessary facilities for election personnel to operate from.

How will RACs activation improve election logistics?

They are strategic locations from which election materials and personnel can be deployed to several polling units within an area.

The idea is to move our personnel and materials closer to the polling units ahead of election day rather than having them travel long distances from our local government offices.

Once the RACs are activated, personnel will stay close to their polling units. So, when it is time for deployment, they can leave early and get to their respective polling units without unnecessary delays.

If we can properly activate the RACs and position our personnel and materials there, it will significantly improve early deployment.

That is part of our strategy to ensure that voting commences on time and that Abia voters have a seamless electoral experience.