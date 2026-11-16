INEC disowns ‘staff’ behind report of partisan recruitment in Edo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo has disowned the author of a viral video, claiming to have recruited ad-hoc personnel for the commission and directing them to work for a particular political interest.

In a statement issued on Monday in Benin by the commission’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Samuel Sunday, on behalf of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, the commission stated that the man was not its staff member.

“INEC Edo declares that no one named Osayi Israel Omoroduwa is among its staff in Edo, and that no one has the power or access to recruit ad-hoc staff for the commission,” Sunday explained.

He further explained that the recruitment of ad-hoc personnel was conducted exclusively through the online INECPRES platform, administered by INEC Headquarters.

“The path to being an ad-hoc staff of INEC is by online application through the INECPRES platform and whoever has internet access can do so by themselves or support others so qualified to apply,” he added.

He emphasised that staff members in its state offices could not influence the recruitment process, adding that the person named in the video had no special access to the platform.

According to Sunday, successful applicants will undergo scrutiny by the commission and receive training on the conduct and ethics of elections.

The INEC Spokesman described the online video as “an irresponsible and targeted attack” on the commission and its processes.

He argued that the video was intended to undermine public confidence in the electoral process through misinformation.

He, however, reaffirmed the commitment of the commission to conducting credible elections and urged the public to disregard what it described as “falsehood contained in the video”. (NAN)