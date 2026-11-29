INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has disowned neis.ng, the website of the Nigeria Election Intelligence System NEIS, which published purported results of the mock accreditation and election, and warned that it may take action against those responsible.

The commission said the website was “not affiliated with, authorised by or connected to INEC in any way,” and that the figures it displays are “false and misleading.”

In a statement issued by its Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Adedayo Oketola on Sunday, the commission said it has “drawn attention to a website, neis.ng, which is publishing purported results of the mock accreditation and election conducted yesterday and claiming that a named presidential candidate is leading.”

The commission said the exercise held on Saturday was never meant to produce winners. “The mock exercise did not feature real political parties or candidates. It used pseudo names generated solely for the dummy ballot papers, which Nigerians saw during the exercise. The exercise was designed to test the Commission’s technology, processes and logistics, not to produce results for any candidate.”

“Any claim that a candidate or party won, led or trailed in the mock exercise is therefore baseless, and any website or platform presenting such figures as mock election results is deceiving the public.”

The commission asked Nigerians, political parties, candidates and the media to stay away from the site. It urged them “to disregard the content of neis.ng and similar platforms, and not to share it.”

It named where verified information can be found. “INEC will continue to publish only verified information through its official channels, including inecnigeria.org, and its verified social media handles. The Commission is also reviewing the matter and reserves the right to take appropriate action against those responsible for spreading false election information.”