By Edwin Philip

ABUJA — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has established a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) division within its Information and Communication Technology department to tackle misinformation, disinformation and AI-driven manipulation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The commission said the growing use of generative AI, synthetic voice cloning, deepfakes and coordinated online campaigns had made information management a critical part of election security.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, stated this in a keynote address at the Nigeria Election Risk and Readiness Summit 2026 in Abuja on Wednesday.

Amupitan, who was represented by his Chief Press Secretary, Adedayo Oketola, said elections could be influenced by false information even before voting commenced.

The summit, convened by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) as part of its 2026 Media and Development Conference, had the theme, “Securing the Vote and Protecting the Frontliners.”

According to the INEC chairman, fabricated audio recordings, doctored videos and false election results could trigger panic, discourage voter participation and spark communal violence.

He cited an incident during the Federal Capital Territory election in which a viral video falsely claimed that members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) were being killed in parts of Abuja on election day.

Amupitan said INEC worked with the NYSC to verify and debunk the claim, preventing the misinformation from causing panic or disrupting the electoral process.

He said the commission was adopting a zero-tolerance approach to communication gaps but acknowledged that tackling false narratives in a highly connected society required collaboration.

INEC, therefore, called for an institutionalised partnership with independent fact-checking organisations, including Dubawa, media organisations, civil society groups and the National Orientation Agency.

The commission also pledged to provide verified journalists and fact-checkers with timely access to official information to enable them to counter false claims with accurate data.

Addressing journalists at the summit, INEC urged freelance and newsroom reporters to complete their accreditation before the portal closes, stressing that the registration deadlines are guided by the Electoral Act and cannot be extended arbitrarily.

On its preparations for the elections, the commission said it had procured about 57,000 new Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices, replaced batteries in serviceable units and established climate-controlled storage facilities across the states.

It also said it had reduced the voter-verification threshold per BVAS device from 1,250 to 850, with additional devices to be deployed to larger polling units to keep accreditation within an estimated one to two minutes.

INEC said it planned to deploy about 1.41 million ad hoc personnel for the 2027 general elections, comprising approximately 700,000 for the presidential and National Assembly elections and another 700,000 for the governorship and State Houses of Assembly polls.

The commission also disclosed that it had extended the registration period for ad hoc staff by between two and two-and-a-half weeks.

The 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for January 16, while the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are slated for February 6.

Amupitan condemned political violence, attacks on campaign convoys and party offices, as well as threats against election workers and journalists, including incidents documented by CJID’s Press Attack Tracker.

He recalled an incident in London in which protesters waylaid him, saying neither he nor the commission would be intimidated in carrying out its responsibilities.

The INEC chairman also drew attention to tougher penalties under the Electoral Act 2026 for electoral offences, including fines of up to ₦5 million or imprisonment for up to 12 months for individuals, and an initial fine of ₦10 million for political parties under Sections 95 to 97.

He said INEC could prosecute offenders directly upon receiving police case files, as provided under Section 148, adding that the commission had held discussions with the Inspector-General of Police and political party leaders on election security.

The commission further highlighted the restructuring of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security and the use of its Election Risk Management (EARM) tool to identify potential flashpoints and guide security deployments.

It said the tool informed targeted security deployments during the 2026 Osun governorship election.

Amupitan urged political parties, traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations, the media and citizens to reject electoral violence and misinformation.

“No election or political ambition is worth the blood of a Nigerian,” he said, warning that Nigeria must protect democratic stability in the West African region.

Earlier, the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Gautier Mignot, called on stakeholders to agree on practical measures to address electoral risks ahead of the 2027 elections.

Mignot said electoral integrity covered the entire process, including a fair pre-election environment, access to credible information, transparent results administration and timely resolution of disputes.

He noted that the conduct of Nigeria’s elections had implications for peace and democratic stability across West Africa.

Also speaking, the Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Svein Baera, urged stakeholders to protect journalists, fact-checkers and electoral personnel ahead of the polls.

Baera commended CJID for its work in strengthening journalism, democratic accountability and public trust in Nigeria and West Africa, saying Norway was proud to partner with the organisation.

“We cannot secure the vote without protecting the people who make elections transparent and accountable. That includes election officials and observers, but also journalists, fact-checkers, editors, and other media outlets,” he said.