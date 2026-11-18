INEC officials at a polling unit

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed claims that its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) can be remotely logged out before voting concludes.

The commission described the claims as false and misleading in a clarification issued on Tuesday through its official X account.

INEC was responding to a viral Instagram video alleging that officials could remotely log out voters from BVAS before voting ended.

The commission described the video as fabricated and misleading, urging Nigerians to disregard its claims about the system’s operation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the commission wishes to clarify the operational procedures of the BVAS and the process for uploading polling unit results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV),” it stated.

According to INEC, each polling unit receives unique login credentials, which are issued to the presiding officer on the eve of an election.

The credentials enable the official to access BVAS for voter accreditation and subsequently upload the polling unit result sheet after voting.

“The claim that the BVAS can be remotely logged out before the conclusion of accreditation and voting is false,” the commission stated.

It explained that only the poll official operating the device could log in or log out during accreditation or result uploading.

“There is no provision for remote log-out by any external individual or authority,” INEC added.

The commission also dismissed claims that election results uploaded offline could be lost.

It said the IReV application was upgraded after the 2023 general election to incorporate an offline uploading capability.

INEC recalled that some election officials were held hostage at polling units during the 2023 elections because poor connectivity prevented result uploads.

It explained that the upgrade allows officials in areas with poor or no network coverage to upload results offline before stakeholders.

“The uploaded result sheet remains securely stored on the BVAS pending successful transmission,” the commission stated.

It added that results were automatically transmitted to IReV once the device regained internet connectivity.

This happens as officials proceed from their polling units to ward collation centres, without requiring further manual intervention.

INEC assured Nigerians that BVAS and IReV operate under established procedures designed to protect electoral integrity, transparency and credibility.

It urged the public to disregard the viral video and avoid creating or sharing unverified information.

The commission advised Nigerians to rely exclusively on its official communication channels for accurate information.

“INEC remains committed to transparency, accountability and the conduct of free, fair and credible elections,” it stated.