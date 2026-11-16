INEC debunks claim of remote BVAS log-out before voting ends

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed as false and misleading a viral social media video alleging that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) would be remotely logged out before the end of voting.

The commission clarified that only the poll official operating the device has the authority to log in or log out of the BVAS during voter accreditation and the subsequent result upload process.

INEC disclosed this in a statement posted on its official X platform on Monday, following the circulation of a video on Instagram alleging that voters would be logged out of the system before the conclusion of voting.

Describing the claim as fabricated, the commission said each polling unit was assigned unique login credentials, which were issued to the Presiding Officer on the eve of an election.

According to INEC, the credentials enable the poll official to log into the BVAS for voter accreditation on election day and subsequently upload the polling unit result sheet at the close of polls.

“The claim that the BVAS can be remotely logged out before the conclusion of accreditation and voting is false,” the commission stated.

It stressed that there was no provision for any external individual or authority to remotely log out the device.

The commission also dismissed claims that election results uploaded offline could be lost, explaining that the IReV application had been upgraded to accommodate offline uploads.

INEC said the enhancement followed experiences during the 2023 general election, when some poll officials were held hostage at their polling units because they could not upload results due to poor or non-existent network connectivity.

It explained that the offline upload feature allows poll officials in areas with poor or no network coverage to upload polling unit result sheets in the presence of stakeholders at the polling unit.

According to the commission, such results remain securely stored on the BVAS pending successful transmission to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

” As Poll Officials proceed from the polling unit to the Ward Collation Centre and the device reconnects to the internet, the result sheet is automatically transmitted to the IReV portal without requiring any further manual intervention,” it said.

INEC assured Nigerians that the BVAS and IReV systems operate in accordance with established procedures designed to protect the integrity, transparency and credibility of the electoral process.

The commission urged members of the public to disregard the video, refrain from creating or sharing unverified information and rely on its official communication channels for accurate information.

It reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability and the conduct of free, fair and credible elections.