By Precious Akutamadu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will commence the distribution of 173,241 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to registrants in Rivers on Friday.

Mr John Adie, the Head, Voter Education, Publicity, Gender and Inclusivity, INEC, Rivers Office, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

Adie stated that the distribution was to prepare Rivers residents ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He urged Rivers residents who participated in the continuous voter registration exercise to remain patient, explaining that the printing and distribution of the cards were being conducted in phases.

The INEC official said that the commission in Rivers had received 52,082 PVCs for voters who registered between August and December 2025.

“We are also distributing another 98,695 cards to those who registered between January and April,” he said.

According to him, 22,464 PVCs belonging to voters who transferred their registration between August and December 2025 have equally been received.

He said that the cards were being counted and sorted according to local government areas, wards and polling units in order to facilitate distribution.

Adie expressed optimism that the sorting exercise would be completed by the end of Thursday to enable eligible voters to collect their cards at INEC offices in the local government areas.

He said that the commission would conduct a nationwide mock accreditation exercise on Nov. 28 to test its technological devices ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Adie further said that the exercise would take place in two polling units in each of the 23 local government areas of the state.

According to him, the exercise is designed to assess the functionality of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, and test the electronic transmission of results at polling units.

Adie stated that although voters would present their PVCs for accreditation during the exercise, there would be no ballot papers or actual voting.

He said that the commission would use the exercise to ascertain the efficiency of the devices in accrediting voters, recording number of accredited voters, and uploading results to the designated platform.

The voter education official urged residents to cooperate with the commission and participate in its activities as part of efforts to strengthen the electoral process.(NAN)

PA/AZU

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Edited by Azubuike OkehCopy this Article for Publishing

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