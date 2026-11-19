The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians of its neutrality and commitment to conducting credible 2027 general elections.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, gave the assurance on Thursday in Abuja, at the 2026 Annual Lecture and Awards of the Association of Corporate Online Editors (ACOE).

The INEC chairman spoke on the theme: “Roadmap to 2027: Strengthening Electoral Security Through Collaboration between INEC, the Media, and Political Parties for Credible and Hitch-Free Elections”.

Amupitan, represented by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Adebayo Oketola, said the commission would not serve as an appendage of any political party, whether in government or opposition.

He also said that the commission remained committed to institutional neutrality, legal compliance and transparent administration of the electoral process.

According to him, INEC has conducted four major off-cycle elections and 16 legislative by-elections since the current leadership assumed office in October 2025.

He said the exercises provided opportunities to identify operational weaknesses, assess logistics and strengthen procedures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The INEC boss reiterated that the presidential and National Assembly elections would hold on Jan. 16, 2027, while the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections would take place on Feb. 6, 2027.

He disclosed that INEC would conduct a nationwide mock accreditation and result transmission exercise on Nov. 28, 2026, across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

He revealed that the commission had strengthened its result-uploading and validation procedures to address concerns surrounding result transmission.

He also explained that polling unit figures entered on Form EC8A would undergo automated arithmetic consistency and over-voting checks before transmission to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

He added that more than 1.6 million invalid, duplicate and deceased entries had been removed from the voter register.

Amupitan further disclosed that the commission had procured 57,000 additional Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices.

“INEC has reduced the number of voters assigned to each BVAS device from 1,250 to 850 to minimise accreditation delays.

“The commission has also made provisions for 232,658 persons with disabilities registered to vote,” he said.

On electoral security, the INEC chairman said, that the commission was working with the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Nigeria Police Force through the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security.

He said the collaboration would be extended to state, local government and registration area levels to protect electoral personnel, materials and voters.

Amupitan identified misinformation, disinformation, synthetic voice cloning, manipulated videos and coordinated information manipulation as major threats to the 2027 elections.

He called on online editors to partner with INEC in separating verified information from fabricated reports capable of triggering electoral tension.

He noted that false reports about relocated polling units, manipulated election footage and premature results could undermine public confidence and discourage voter participation.

He also cautioned political parties against campaign violence, intimidation and attacks on electoral officials and facilities.

He said the Electoral Act 2026 prescribed penalties for abusive campaign speeches, incitement and the deployment of private armed guards and masquerades at political rallies.

He therefore urged political party leaders to control their supporters and pursue electoral grievances through lawful channels rather than violence.

The event was attended by the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Ali Muhammad, represented by his Special Adviser on Editorial Matters, Mr Ephraims Sheyin, representatives of media organisations, including Arise News, online editors and members of ACOE.

The event also featured the inauguration of ACOE magazine, and presentation of awards to deserving individuals. (NAN)