Imo West ruling could cost Tinubu South-East votes, APC group warns

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — A pro-Tinubu group, Renewed Hope Foot Soldiers for Tinubu (RHFST), has warned that the Federal High Court’s ruling recognising Rochas Okorocha as the duly elected All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Imo West Senatorial District could heighten political tensions in the South-East and undermine President Bola Tinubu’s support ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group’s National President, Hon. Gbenga Owojori, who raised the concern in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, said the dispute had implications beyond the senatorial constituency, particularly for the political calculations surrounding the Senate presidency.

“The dispute over the Imo West ticket has consequences beyond the constituency. It has altered the political calculations surrounding the Senate presidency and raised concern that a leading South-East contender could be shut out of the contest before the next Senate is constituted,” the group said.

It argued that Governor Hope Uzodimma, a former senator, should be allowed to pursue his political ambitions in accordance with established rules.

According to the group, Uzodimma’s supporters consider him a credible contender for the Senate presidency, with backing from political leaders across party lines.

The group also drew attention to allegations by critics that Senate President Godswill Akpabio had an interest in preventing Uzodimma from emerging as a potential rival, while former Rivers State Governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, was allegedly involved in efforts to pursue a legal challenge against the Imo governor.

It said the allegations had been linked by critics to Akpabio’s previous support for Wike during his political disagreement with Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The group further expressed concern over allegations that Wike may have influenced the court proceedings, citing claims by Uzodimma’s supporters that the FCT minister had repeatedly threatened to deal with the Imo governor.

However, RHFST cautioned against treating the allegations as established facts, insisting that the judgment should be assessed on its legal merits.

“These are serious claims and should not be treated as established facts. The judgment must be assessed on its legal merits, and the statements attributed to Wike require clarification. Given the political consequences of the ruling, the public deserves confidence that no political pressure has influenced the judicial process,” it said.

The group maintained that Uzodimma should be assessed on his political record, experience and support base, rather than being denied an opportunity to pursue his ambitions.

It urged the APC to ensure transparency in its nomination processes and avoid actions that could be perceived as excluding candidates to protect the political interests of others.

RHFST warned that the dispute could affect Tinubu’s political fortunes if South-East leaders conclude that their support for the administration was not matched by fair political representation.

It said such dissatisfaction could weaken party unity, undermine grassroots mobilisation and make it more difficult for the President to expand his political support ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The President needs a united party and the confidence of political allies across the country. If the South-East believes its support is welcome only when votes are needed, but its candidates are obstructed when power is being shared, the consequences could extend well beyond Imo State,” the group said.

It called on the APC leadership to address the concerns through transparent processes and inclusive dialogue.

The group added that Tinubu’s second-term prospects would partly depend on party unity and the confidence of regional political allies.

It said allowing Uzodimma a fair opportunity to pursue his political ambitions would help sustain confidence in the APC, warning that further perceived marginalisation of the South-East could deepen regional dissatisfaction and weaken the political coalition the President would need in 2027.