By Chidi Nkwopara, Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the state Police Command and other security agencies to ban public gatherings organised under the banner of the “Rainbow Coalition”, warning that they should be held responsible if any violence occurs.

The party made the demand in a statement dated November 29, 2026, signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Dr. Onwuasoanya FCC Jones, and made available to Vanguard in Owerri.

The APC accused some opposition groups in the state of allegedly attempting to incite violence, disrupt public peace and create political tension through their activities and public statements.

It said the statement was intended to put the police and other security agencies on notice over what it described as provocative actions by the groups.

The party, however, said it supported political participation and would not seek to restrict the political space, but insisted that it would not tolerate what it described as attempts by some groups to misrepresent its identity or exploit its name and symbols for political purposes.

The statement said the APC was not involved in, and did not intend to associate with, the purported Rainbow Coalition, which it alleged was bringing together candidates from different political parties, including its own candidates, to campaign and seek votes across party lines.

“Our party is campaigning only for our candidates across the state, and we have not requested and do not request the assistance of any other political party,” the statement said.

It maintained that individuals and groups wishing to identify with the APC must support its candidates and use only the party’s recognised symbols and insignia.

The party described the alleged use of its name, logo and slogans by the coalition as a provocative misrepresentation, insisting that it had no agreement with any political party to form an alliance.

According to the statement, the APC’s state leadership had not discussed the possibility of entering into any coalition with another political party.

It further argued that political alliances could only be established through agreements between the leadership of the parties involved, rather than being imposed or pursued through what it described as treachery.

The party also called on opposition groups to suspend their campaigns, accusing them of relying on the APC’s name and identity to promote candidates from other political parties.

While urging its members not to take the law into their hands, the APC warned that gatherings organised under the Rainbow Coalition banner could face disruption by individuals who might feel offended by what it described as the deceptive use of the party’s identity.

It added that such disruptions could be wrongly attributed to the APC.

Consequently, the party urged the Imo State Commissioner of Police to issue a directive to police formations across the state banning public gatherings allegedly misrepresented as Rainbow Coalition events.

It also called on political parties to conduct their campaigns using their respective names, symbols and insignia rather than those belonging to the APC.