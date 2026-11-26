The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, of attempting to interfere in the party’s affairs and undermine its leadership ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party described Wike as a “useful errand boy” and accused him of seeking to impose his political style, which it associated with godfatherism, voter suppression and electoral manipulation, on Imo State.

The allegations were contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the APC State Publicity Secretary, Onwuasoanya FCC Jones, PhD.

The party was reacting to comments reportedly made by Wike, in which he claimed to have secured electoral victories for President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the Federal Capital Territory and Rivers State ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to the Imo APC, Wike also offered to take responsibility for securing victories for the ruling party in other states, while suggesting that there were political challenges in Imo and another APC stronghold.

However, the party dismissed the minister’s remarks, insisting that its structure in Imo State remained united and its preparations for the elections were progressing smoothly.

“There is no problem in Imo State APC and our campaigns for the Party and Mr. President have been going on smoothly and the promise of victory is assured,” the statement said.

The party accused Wike of attempting to portray Tinubu as unpopular and dependent on political allies from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to secure electoral victories.

It also criticised the minister’s reported claim of having already secured victories in the FCT and Rivers State more than 50 days before the elections, describing it as an affront to democratic principles.

The APC said such comments suggested that the electorate had little role in determining electoral outcomes.

“We must remind Minister Nyesom Wike that our Party, the All Progressives Congress, has immense regard for the Nigerian people and would not encourage actions and utterances that tend to cast the Nigerian electorate as irrelevant in the determination of their political future,” it stated.

The Imo APC further challenged Wike to focus on campaigning for his former party, the PDP, which it claimed was struggling politically across the country, including in Rivers State.

It also alleged that the minister had deployed associates to Imo State with money to create divisions within the APC, warning that the state would resist attempts to influence its political affairs.

“We are aware that Minister Nyesom Wike is an errand boy who is desperate to import his odious political pattern of godfatherism, suppression of the people’s will and electoral manipulation into Imo State,” the statement added.

The party maintained that it would mobilise voters to support the APC and Tinubu in the forthcoming elections, expressing confidence in its chances of victory.

It listed January 16, 2027, and February 6, 2027, as dates for the elections on which it expects Imo voters to consolidate the party’s position.

The statement ended with a warning to Wike against what it described as attempts to undermine the party’s leaders, declaring that “IMO STATE IS NOT FOR SALE!”

Vanguard News