.As Army pledges stronger partnership on border security

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Nigeria Immigration Service NIS on Tuesday undertook a stakeholders’ assessment of its Visa and Residency Reforms, one year after the scheme was rolled out, promising to confront all the weak points.

Comptroller General of the NIS, Kemi Nandap, made the pledge in Abuja, while declaring open a one-day stakeholders’ sensitization workshop on the Nigeria Visa and Residency Reforms.

At the event, the Nigerian Army also pledged a stronger partnership with the Service in securing the country’s borders, especially in areas where a large portion of the frontier remains porous.

The Chief of Civil-Military Affairs (Army), Major General Musa Etsu-Ndagi, who represented the Chief of Army Staff COAS, said: “Nigeria has a land border of 4,047km and there is a large portion of it that remains porous. The Nigerian Army will continue to support the NIS in manning the borders especially in those areas”.

On the reforms, the CGIS who was represented by the Deputy Comptroller General DCG in charge of Visa and Residency, Dr Franca Usiwoma Nwanneka, said; “As we assess the implementation of the reforms over the last one year, we have reasons to appreciate the progress made so far. However, we must also be ready to identify the areas where we have not done well and take the necessary steps to address them”.

The workshop was held under the theme: “Assessing the Implementation of the Nigeria Visa and Residency Reforms: Stakeholders’ Engagement and Strategies for Improved Service Delivery.”

Nandap said the purpose of the meeting was to look at the progress made since the introduction of the reforms, discuss the challenges encountered and identify areas where improvements are needed.”

She acknowledged that users may have run into difficulties since the introduction of these reforms. “These may include payment difficulties, technical issues and other concerns relating to the use of the portal. I want to assure you that the Service is willing to listen to your concerns and consider useful recommendations that will help us improve our operations,” she said.

According to her, the reforms were introduced “to address some of the challenges associated with the old manual processes, reduce delays, improve transparency, strengthen national security and make our immigration services more accessible to the public.”

Nandap listed the electronic visa (e-Visa) among the major gains, noting that it became operational on 1st May, 2025, and replaced the traditional Visa-on-Arrival arrangement.

“Applicants can now receive decisions on their visa applications within 48 hours, subject to meeting the necessary requirements and security checks,” she said.

She added that the e-Visa had “improved transparency, reduced unnecessary human interference and strengthened our ability to monitor visa applications and approvals.”

The Comptroller General also cited the creation of the F9A and F9B visa categories for adult and minor Nigerians returning with foreign passports respectively, which she said had “helped to address the needs of Nigerians in the diaspora who find themselves in this situation.”

On work permits, Nandap said the Electronic Temporary Work Permit (e-TWP) became operational on 1st August, 2025, replacing manual procedures that “sometimes resulted in delays.” According to her, biometric capturing machines had improved the identification and verification of applicants, while insurance requirements were introduced to improve the management of foreign nationals undertaking temporary work in Nigeria.

The e-TWP, she explained, is also linked to the Service’s border management system through the Landing and Exit Card facility, which “will assist in monitoring the movement of foreign nationals and ensuring that they comply with the conditions of their stay in Nigeria.”

The third pillar of the reforms, the electronic Comprehensive Expatriate Residence Permit and Automated Card (e-CERPAC), also took effect on 1st August, 2025. Nandap said the system had improved the handling of residence permit applications, renewals and status regularisation, and led to the introduction of the Investors Residence Permit in support of the Federal Government’s drive to attract investment.

She said the e-CERPAC’s integration with the border management system “will make it easier to verify the residence status of expatriates at our entry and exit points.”

The immigration boss stressed that the Service could not succeed alone, and called for the support of “relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigerian Missions abroad, security agencies, the private sector, international organisations and employers of expatriates.”

Urging participants to contribute actively, Nandap said: “Our goal is to have an immigration system that provides efficient services, protects the security of our country and supports the economic development of Nigeria.”