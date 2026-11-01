Immigration requirements hit African travellers hardest — IATA

By Dickson Omobola

International Air Transport Association, IATA, has released the results of its 2026 Global Passenger Survey, GPS, revealing, among other findings, that immigration requirements have discouraged passengers from visiting certain destinations.

IATA, which highlighted two other major trends in passenger behaviour and expectations, said travellers were embracing biometric identification to reduce repeated document checks and expressing strong interest in using digital passports for check-in and more personalised services during booking.

The survey also found that artificial intelligence, AI, was changing how passengers planned their trips. From finding flights and comparing fares to discovering new destinations, passengers are increasingly incorporating AI into their travel planning.

Speaking on the survey, IATA’s Senior Vice President, Operations, Safety and Security, Nick Careen, said: “Passengers are embracing technology to make travel easier. AI is becoming a mainstream travel planning tool, while biometrics and digital identity are creating a faster and more seamless airport experience. Yet many travellers continue to face barriers from complex immigration and visa processes. Governments can help by simplifying entry requirements, eliminating duplicate checks, and accelerating the issuance and acceptance of secure digital travel credentials.”

According to the survey, nearly six in 10 passengers reported experiencing biometric identification at least once in the past 12 months, while satisfaction with the technology reached its highest level yet.

Meanwhile, the survey showed that entry requirements were becoming a growing barrier to travel, even as passengers embraced technology. Immigration requirements had discouraged 43 per cent of passengers from visiting a destination, up from 33 per cent in 2025.

Among passengers discouraged from travelling to a particular destination by geopolitical conflict, 72 per cent said safety was the main reason, while 13 per cent cited uncertainty over whether travel was possible.

Of those deterred by immigration requirements, 53 per cent said the process was too complex. Privacy concerns and cost were less common reasons, accounting for 17 per cent each.

IATA said African travellers were among the most satisfied with their travel experiences but were also the most likely to have been discouraged from visiting a destination by immigration requirements.