‘I’m sorry for my words’ — Blessing CEO begs Nigerians for forgiveness

Nigerian social media personality, Blessing CEO, has apologised to Nigerians over her past comments and actions, saying she regrets speaking about other people’s pain without understanding what they were going through.

The influencer broke down in tears in a video shared on Tuesday, November 3, days after regaining her freedom from detention and following the death of her son, Brian.

In the emotional video she posted on her IG page, she described herself as broken and exhausted, admitting that she had learnt her lessons the hard way.

“I’m so sorry for speaking about the pain I’ve never felt. I’m realising that talk is cheap. Action speaks louder than voice,” she said.

Blessing’s apology comes amid renewed scrutiny of her controversial public statements, including her comments during the domestic violence dispute involving late Bimbo Ogbonna and her husband, IVD, as well as her repeated criticism of May Edochie during her marital crisis.

She also faced widespread backlash in 2026 after claiming she had stage four breast cancer and soliciting donations from the public. The fundraising appeal became controversial after questions were raised about the medical report she presented. She later clarified that she did not have a confirmed stage four diagnosis.

In the video, Blessing also remembered her late son, whom she affectionately called “Doom Doom”, saying she missed him and was determined to make amends.

“I miss you, Brian. I miss you so much, and I promise to correct every wrong,” she said.

She further disclosed that her mother had been struggling with the loss, revealing that they sometimes hid from each other to cry.

Describing her apology as a decision to retrace her steps, Blessing likened herself to the biblical prodigal son, saying she was ready to return home and start afresh.

“I’m not ashamed of coming back home. I just want to find my way back,” she added.