I’m in love and in money’, Sotayo Gaga says

Sotayo Gaga

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress Sotayo Gaga has said she enjoys both love and financial stability, declaring that she is “in love and in money”.

The actress made this known during an appearance on Isbae U’s podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask, where she responded to a series of questions from the comedian.

Asked whether she was in love or in money, Gaga replied, “The two, both of them. I am in love and I am in money.”

She also spoke about her husband, offering a brief but emphatic response when asked about him.

“My husband is not hungry. My husband is very okay,” she said.

In another exchange, the actress offered an interesting response when the conversation turned to other women potentially laying claim to her husband.

“To me, he is my husband. He might be ‘our’ husband. One can only speak for oneself. To me, he might be my husband, but he might be our husband,” she said.

Speaking about her acting career, Gaga explained that although she remains passionate about filmmaking, she balances acting with other commitments.

“I love to do movies, so when I have time to act, I act. When I don’t have time, I do some other things,” she said.

During the conversation, the actress also revealed that the late actor Kamal Adebayo, popularly known as Sir K, once approached her to help connect his son, Isbae U, with Nigerian rapper Olamide, popularly known as Baddo, to kick-start a music career.