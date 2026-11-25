By Enitan Abdultawab

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has asked President Bola Tinubu and the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, to assign him Imo and Kwara states, saying he has completed his political mobilisation work in Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory.

Wike made the request during a town hall meeting with residents and members of the Rainbow Coalition in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The minister said he had been assigned to coordinate Rivers and the FCT but was now seeking two additional states to work on ahead of the next election.

“I was assigned to coordinate Rivers State and the FCT. Frankly speaking, I am done with these states, and we have no work to do again,” he said.

Wike said he wanted the President and the campaign director general to give him more responsibilities, adding that he was willing to take charge of Imo State because of what he described as political challenges in the state.

“As I am going now, I will plead with the Campaign DG and President Tinubu to add two more states for me to deliver. It’s a serious matter,” he said.

He also referred to reports of divisions within the political structure in Kwara State, saying he would like to take responsibility for delivering the state for Tinubu.

“From what I am told, they are having some problems in Imo State. So, I will like to go there and deliver Imo for Mr President,” Wike said.

“Secondly, I have not confirmed, but what I read on social media is that there are some divisions in Kwara. So, I plead with the DG of the APC Presidential Council, Senator Yari, and Mr President to allow me to take over Imo and Kwara States, because I am done with Rivers and FCT,” he added.

Wike’s remarks signal his willingness to take on a wider political mobilisation role in support of Tinubu, although he acknowledged that his information about the alleged divisions in Kwara was based on social media reports and had not been independently confirmed.