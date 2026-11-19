By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Sylvester Nwakuche, has attributed the escape of two condemned inmates from the Oke-Kura Custodial Centre in Ilorin, Kwara State, to negligence, describing the incident as unfortunate and unacceptable.

Nwakuche, who led an emergency team to the facility on Thursday following Wednesday’s jailbreak, vowed that any personnel found culpable would be severely sanctioned.

He also assured that security agencies had spread their dragnet across Kwara State and the country to ensure the recapture of the escaped inmates.

Vanguard gathered that the inmates, identified as Shegun and Abraham, escaped after allegedly breaking through and scaling the perimeter wall of the custodial centre.

Abraham had previously escaped from the Mandala Custodial Centre but was rearrested and transferred to Oke-Kura, where he was being held before Wednesday’s incident.

The Oke-Kura facility has since been placed under tight security, with officers put on alert to prevent further security breaches.

Speaking with journalists during his visit, Nwakuche said he was in Kwara State to assess the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine the level of responsibility of both staff and inmates.

“I’m in Kwara State to assess the level of culpability of staff or inmates over the unfortunate incident that happened yesterday.

“I was informed of a breach of security in the old custodial facility of Oke-Kura, where two inmates escaped. So I deemed it necessary, as the Controller-General of the Correctional Service, to come myself to assess what has happened and see how we can remedy the situation.

“This is what I will consider a preliminary investigation. My other team is waiting behind to conduct a thorough investigation, but I want to also consider some level of negligence, and this is unfortunate and unacceptable.

“So, we’ll get to the root of it, and if there are people who are culpable, naturally, they will face the music,” he said.

The Controller-General said the incident was particularly disappointing given the Federal Government’s efforts to improve the welfare of correctional officers, including regular payment of salaries and annual promotions.

He added that the Minister of Interior and President Bola Tinubu would be unhappy with the development, considering the administration’s interventions in the service.

“Salaries are not being owed, their welfare has been improved, promotions have also been ongoing yearly, no backlogs. Promotions are here, have been paid. So I wouldn’t know the reason why such an unfortunate incident should happen,” he said.

Nwakuche said he had cautioned officers and inmates against a recurrence of the incident, expressing confidence that the security breach would not happen again.

On efforts to recapture the escapees, he said security agencies had intensified operations, assuring that the inmates would be brought back into custody.

“It’s just like a football game. You see the goals going in, you don’t see the efforts of the defender stopping the goals from going in.

“This is a facility that locks over 600 inmates, and about two inmates have found their way out, but I can assure you the dragnet has been spread and we’ll get them back,” he said.