I’ll end insecurity, hunger, make Nigeria affordable — Atiku, launches campaign

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to tackle insecurity, hunger and the rising cost of living if elected president in the 2027 general elections.

Atiku made the pledge on Wednesday in a statement posted on his X platform while announcing the launch of his presidential campaign in Sokoto State.

The former Vice-President said Nigerians were tired of hunger, fear and what he described as broken promises, adding that his campaign would offer a plan to address the country’s challenges.

“Sokoto, I am here! I am deeply grateful for the rousing welcome as I formally launch my campaign for the presidency from this historic seat of faith, scholarship, and leadership,” he said.

He pledged to end insecurity across the country, restore hope to young people and make Nigeria affordable again.

“Nigerians are tired of hunger, fear, and broken promises. Today, they have a choice, a plan, and a leader ready to deliver. I will end the insecurity that haunts our communities, restore hope to our young people, and make Nigeria affordable again,” Atiku said.

He described the Sokoto campaign launch as the beginning of what he called a journey to rescue Nigeria, urging supporters to unite behind his presidential ambition. “The journey to rescue Nigeria begins here. Together, we will win,” he added.