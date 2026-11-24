VP Shettima

By Ayobami Okerinde

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has defended his right to criticise African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, saying he would not hold back in defending President Bola Tinubu against political attacks.

Shettima, who described Atiku as an elder statesman whom he holds in high regard, said their political differences would not prevent him from expressing his views about the former vice-president.

He spoke on Tuesday in Maiduguri, Borno State’s capital, during the inauguration of the North-East Development Commission’s multi-sectoral development interventions.

“We respect former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar. He is an elder statesman we hold in very high esteem, but as a Fulani man, I have the right to throw stones at him. And he has to endure strictly whatever stones I throw at him,” he said.

The vice president also cautioned against attempts to portray political disagreements as personal hostility, saying he was willing to maintain cordial relationships with opposition figures as long as they did not attack his principal.

“So long as they do not attack my boss, we will practise politics of maturity, politics without bitterness, and politics of tolerance because what binds us together surpasses whatever that divides us,” he said.

Shettima also identified former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi and former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso as his friends, while describing Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde as a personal friend.

He said he had never insulted Makinde, adding that political differences should not undermine relationships among leaders.

The vice-president urged Nigerians to make informed decisions ahead of the 2027 presidential election, arguing that the Tinubu administration’s economic policies were beginning to yield results.

Shettima also ruled out a return to petrol subsidy, saying its removal and the realignment of multiple exchange rates were necessary to prevent the economy from collapsing.

“The president has a great deal of human empathy for the Nigerian people. He withdrew the subsidy, not to inflict pain on Nigerians. No, he removed the subsidy to save the Nigerian economy from collapse,” he said.

He further accused some Nigerians who had benefited from the previous economic arrangements of sponsoring anti-government sentiments.

Calling for restraint among political actors, Shettima urged candidates to accept the outcome of the 2027 election rather than resort to threats and actions capable of creating tension.

He expressed confidence that Nigerians would vote massively for Tinubu on January 16, adding that there were no polling booths on Facebook, Instagram or other social media platforms.