Iliasu vows to reclaim Kwara senatorial mandate in court

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Former Kwara State Commissioner for Works, Engineer Rotimi Iliasu, has vowed to pursue his legal challenge over the outcome of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial primary election in Kwara North, insisting that he remains committed to reclaiming his mandate through the court.

Iliasu, who recently defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP, said his decision to join the opposition party in March was informed by his dissatisfaction with developments in his former party.

He spoke on Saturday during the News Keg Engagement Series organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ilorin.

The former commissioner said his senatorial ambition was driven by his desire to promote equal opportunities and encourage wider political participation, particularly among people from communities he believes have been underrepresented in elective positions.

He disclosed that he had approached the Federal High Court over the outcome of the party’s senatorial primary, expressing confidence that the judicial process would address his grievances.

“I will reclaim my mandate at the Federal High Court. The case is already there. I do not believe that the candidate who won the primary election cannot win the 2027 election,” he said.

Iliasu said he had invested considerable personal resources in his political ambition, including the purchase and branding of campaign vehicles and grassroots mobilisation across communities in Kwara North Senatorial District.

He described his emergence in the primary election as a potential political milestone for Moro Local Government Area, which, according to him, had not produced a member of the National Assembly or recorded a victory in the direct primary election of a major political party since 1999.

The former commissioner urged people of integrity and good character to participate actively in politics, saying credible individuals should not abandon the political space.

He attributed his political experience and grassroots acceptance to years of engagement with communities across Kwara North.

Recalling his political activities in Lafiagi, Edu Local Government Area, Iliasu said residents only became aware of his Moro origin about two weeks before the 2018 APC senatorial primary.

He said the support he received despite the late awareness helped him secure approximately 45 per cent of the total votes cast in the primary.

Iliasu also spoke about his record in public service, noting that he had served in different capacities, including Works, Transport and Housing, under the APC-led administration in Kwara State.

He described Lafiagi, particularly Bagwako community in Lafiagi Ward 4, as his home, saying he had maintained cordial relationships with residents over the years.

The PDP chieftain reaffirmed his commitment to the party and expressed optimism about its prospects ahead of the 2027 general elections, urging members in Kwara North to remain united.